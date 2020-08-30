The Galaxy Watch 3 would cost between US $ 400 and US $ 600: report

Sarah Tew / CNET



He Galaxy Watch 3As the next Samsung smartphone is known, it was leaked in its different versions and its possible prices were revealed.

Evan Blass, one of the most popular and trusted filter feeders, said the Galaxy Watch 3 It will have up to nine different versions and its price will reach US $ 600. Blass, also known as @EvLeaks, gave these details on his Twitter profile.

There will be 9 distinct Galaxy Watch3 configurations: – 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth

– 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT

– 45mm Black SS LTE

– 45mm Silver SS BT

– 45mm Silver SS LTE

– 41mm Silver SS BT

– 41mm Silver SS LTE

– 41mm Bronze / Gold SS BT

– 41mm Bronze / Gold SS LTE – Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 1, 2020

The Blass information mentions models with Bluetooth connectivity and with LTE connectivity, versions in titanium and stainless steel and in sizes of 41 and 44mm. In a second tweet, Blass revealed that prices will range between $ 400 and $ 600.



The base price of the Galaxy Watch 3, in case Blass is correct, will be higher than other Samsung watches and smart bracelets. SamMobile, a Samsung theme site, says the Watch 3 will be $ 70 more expensive than the original Galaxy Watch and $ 120 more expensive than the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The base price of the Galaxy Watch 3 would be the same as the Apple Watch Series 5, if Blass’s information is confirmed. Samsung has not given official information about the Galaxy Watch 3, but its launch could occur between July and September.