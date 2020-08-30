The Galaxy Watch 3 would cost between US $ 400 and US $ 600: report

The Galaxy Watch 3, successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (photo), will arrive soon with a high price for other similar Samsung products.

He Galaxy Watch 3As the next Samsung smartphone is known, it was leaked in its different versions and its possible prices were revealed.

Evan Blass, one of the most popular and trusted filter feeders, said the Galaxy Watch 3 It will have up to nine different versions and its price will reach US $ 600. Blass, also known as @EvLeaks, gave these details on his Twitter profile.

The Blass information mentions models with Bluetooth connectivity and with LTE connectivity, versions in titanium and stainless steel and in sizes of 41 and 44mm. In a second tweet, Blass revealed that prices will range between $ 400 and $ 600.


The base price of the Galaxy Watch 3, in case Blass is correct, will be higher than other Samsung watches and smart bracelets. SamMobile, a Samsung theme site, says the Watch 3 will be $ 70 more expensive than the original Galaxy Watch and $ 120 more expensive than the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The base price of the Galaxy Watch 3 would be the same as the Apple Watch Series 5, if Blass’s information is confirmed. Samsung has not given official information about the Galaxy Watch 3, but its launch could occur between July and September.

