The Galaxy Watch 3 is filtered in all its glory

The smart watch Galaxy Watch 3 it leaked into photographs that leave little to the imagination.

The trustworthy Twitter account @IceUniverse published a series of images of the two supposed models of the Watch 3. The images show the watches turned off, but it clearly shows the design that the 41mm and 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 will have, the rumored sizes.

The Twitter account posted the images, but according to SamMobile the photos were leaked from a database of a regulatory body in South Korea. These normally basic photographs are occasionally used to register products prior to launch.

Samsung has not commented on the launch of the Galaxy Watch 3.

The South Korean firm would be contemplating the launch of this watch between July and August, depending on whether it wants to announce the Watch 3 alongside the Note 20 in August, or do it separately in July. Samsung also has other launches on the door, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Fold 2, the Tab S7 tablet, and a few other possible surprises.