The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus would have 5G and a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor

Josh Goldman/CNET



Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a bunch of awesome specs.

According to the trusted SamMobile, the tablet will feature the newly announced Snapdragon 865 Plus; will have 5G connectivity and will be compatible with the S Pen, although perhaps not with all the software features that the Galaxy Note 20.

The 5G that the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will offer will be of the sub-6 GHz type, which has compatibility with some frequency bands and does not have the same high speeds of the 5G mmWave, says SamMobile. But what it loses in connectivity it recovers in other areas.

The Tab S7 Plus will have the Snapdragon 865 Plus, allowing the processor clock speed to exceed 3GHz and offer up to 10 percent more performance than the Snapdragon 865. The tablet will have 6GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB or 256GB of storage. The site is unsure of the inclusion of an SD card entry.

The battery in this tablet, the report says, will be 10,090mAh, the same amount for the LTE and 5G model. However, SamMobile adds, this tablet may not include fast charging, 25W or 40W. He iPad Pro, since 2018, it offers fast charging with the 35W charger.

The screen will be of the AMOLED type and will have a resolution of 2,800×1,752, offering a pixel density of 267ppp. The screen will have an integrated fingerprint reader and the tablet will be complemented by a double rear camera of 13 and 5 megapixels, while the front will be 8 megapixels.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus would be announced on August 5, in an event already confirmed by Samsung. The event will revolve around the Note 20, but several more announcements such as these tablets, new headphones, and a new smartwatch are expected.

Samsung has not confirmed or denied the products it will announce the first week of August.

This is what the Samsung Galaxy A51 looks like [fotos] To see photos