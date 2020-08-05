The Galaxy S10, Note 10 will receive camera functions from the Galaxy S20

Angela Lang / CNET



Do not be envious of the camera of the Galaxy S20; some of her photographic functions are on their way to families Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung reported that it will release a software update the week of March 30 for and Get features like Single Take, Night Hyperlapse, Clean View and other well-received features from the Galaxy S20.

The Night Hyperlapse function is a mode that allows you to capture photos of moving objects, for example when taking a photo of a car at night. Custom Filter and Pro Video, which add tools for recording videos, also arrive with this update.

The release of this update comes a few days after Samsung released a software update focused for the Galaxy S20 in the United States. That patch corrected some problems in the autofocus on the camera of those phones, especially the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The They have one of the best cameras in the high-end, but the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are not far behind. And now that they receive these new functions, they are still a good option for new cell phones, especially for a lower price.

