The Galaxy Note 20 will have the new Exynos 992: report

He Galaxy Note 20 will not use a Qualcomm processor, but will not use the Exynos 990 chip from the Galaxy S20.

Samsung is already working on a new processor, known so far as Exynos 992, and the first phone to use it will be the informally called Galaxy Note 20, this according to a report from the ZDNet Korea site. ZDNet is a sister site to CNET.

The report mentions that the new Exynos 992 chip will be a slight evolution of the Exynos 990, a processor that Samsung uses in regional models of the Galaxy S20. The Exynos 992, says ZDNet, would have improvements in battery consumption and overall cell phone performance.

The report says that the development of the Exynos 992 is a precautionary measure before the doubts generated by the development of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, an evolution of the Snapdragon 865 present in several high-end phones from 2020 but that it is unknown if it arrives in time for the Note 20. Samsung would launch Note 20 with Exynos 992 at least in Korea, says ZDNet.

The Exynos 992 is an opportunity for Samsung to balance its performance lag by comparing Exynos to Snapdragon chips. Samsung’s processors tend to have poorer performance results than Snapdragon’s, so they’re not very well accepted by consumers.

The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be announced in August, unless the crisis of the coronavirus affect Samsung’s launch plans. The South Korean firm would also announce at that time the Galaxy Fold 2, its third folding phone that would improve from the first generation Fold.

