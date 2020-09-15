The Galaxy Note 20 will have 128GB of base storage: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Samsung will provide the Galaxy Note 20 with a storage capacity of 128GB, according to a report by SamMobile.

128GB capacity would be less than Note 10 which hit the market with 256GB of storage. Although the reduction sounds like bad news, SamMobile suggests that this would be to make the Note 20 include an SD card input.

The Galaxy Note 10 made its debut with 256GB of storage, but without the option to increase space via an SD card. (The Note 10 Plus did have that entry).

The change in strategy in the Note 20, as the cell phone that would be announced in the second half of the year is informally known, will be to satisfy users who still prefer to have the option of putting an SD card and expanding the internal storage.

SamMobile has not been able to know if there will be two or three versions of the Note 20, but predicts that at least two models are safe to replace the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. The report suggests the possible existence of three because Samsung announced three models of the S20.

Samsung does not comment on reports or rumors.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus: camera duel [fotos] To see photos