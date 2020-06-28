The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would use the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor: report

He Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will use a slightly more powerful processor than the one present in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, according to a leak.

The account on Twitter @IceUniverse, known and reliable, revealed that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, an improved version compared to the Snapdragon 865 and that other high-end phones like the Samsung S20 use.

Qualcomm, the maker of Snapdragon processors, has not made the existence of the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor official, although last year there was a “Plus” version of the Snapdragon 855 chip. Samsung has also not confirmed the launch of the Note 20 family.

The Twitter account reiterates some aspects mentioned above: a QHD + screen with a 120Hz update rate and LTPO efficiency technology, a new camera, a new S Pen stylus and new functions for it.

The Galaxy Note 20 family, consisting of two or three models, would be announced in August, according to multiple reports. In the same event of the Note 20, the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Some rumors do not agree on the launch of other products, such as headphones and a smart watch, at the same event or in a separate one in July.