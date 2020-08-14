The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would be the first cell phone optimized for Xbox games

WinFuture



He Galaxy Note 20 Ultra It will be announced in August, but we already know almost everything about it.

The latest leak on this phone, from the trusted German site WinFuture, reveals even more details. First of all, WinFuture says that the Note 20 Ultra will be the first optimized for cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass, thanks to a collaboration with Microsoft. According to the source medium, the phone would include at least 90 Xbox Game Pass games thanks to Project XCloud, the game service in streaming of the company.

In addition, WinFuture has published some renderings of the cell phone that completely show how its design could be and that match one of the first “real” photos recently shared by tweeter, @jimmyispromo.

The renders show a cell phone in black and bronze, with a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen that is expected to arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate. On its back there are three cameras that, according to previous rumors, would be made up of a 108 megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor, a 12 megapixel wide-angle and a 12 megapixel telephoto sensor. The cell phone would offer 50x zoom.

WinFuture also ensures that the S Pen of this cell phone would have an improved latency of 9 milliseconds.

The Note 20 Ultra will not be officially known for long, as it will be presented at a launch event on August 5 that will be held digitally and will be streamed over the Internet. That day they are expected to be announced up to five different devices.

