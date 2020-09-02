The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have a 108 megapixel sensor: report

Ice universe



He Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the model with the best features of that series, will have a main sensor of 108 megapixels, according to a new leak.

Blogger Roland Quandt, who is known for his reporting accuracy, reaffirmed the 108 megapixels for the main camera of the Note 20 Ultra, letting it be known that this is not new information but reinforcing this feature.



The 108 megapixels in the rear camera of the Note 20 Ultra have been reported for several months and it is believed that it will be one of the most relevant features of the phone that so far does not seem to have major changes or news with respect to the S20 series.

A 108 megapixel sensor is also present in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but the sensor in the Note 20 Ultra is expected to be better in things like zoom. In the photography department, the Note 20 Ultra would also have another 13 megapixel sensor and eliminate the ToF sensor (used for distance measurement) and opt for a laser autofocus. A third sensor would be 12 megapixels.

Samsung has not commented on the Note 20 series, but it is expected to arrive in two models, with a refined design from that seen with the Note 10 last year, with a new and more capable S Pen, among other improvements.

The Note 20 would be announced in August alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, new smartwatch and new headphones.