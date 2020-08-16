The Galaxy Note 20 poses in a rather revealing video

Ice Universe



A video of the Galaxy Note 20 confirms the overall design and appearance of Samsung’s next high-end phone.

Evan Blass posted this content on the subscription platform Patreon and the site 9to5Google made a video based on the leaks from the blogger also known as @Evleaks. The video can be seen on the page of the specialized medium.

The video shows a Note 20 with a flat screen, no curved sides. The front camera is integrated in the upper part of the panel and in the rear part is the three-lens camera within a rectangle, aspects that have been leaked on other occasions.

Samsung hasn’t said anything official about the Note 20, but it is expected to do so during the event already. confirmed for August 5. The event, better known as Unpacked, will be broadcast only on the Internet without a face-to-face version as it was normally done.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be the standard version of Samsung’s high-end phone for the second half of the year. The Note 20 will be accompanied by the Note 20 Ultra, which will be an improvement over the Galaxy S20 Ultra launched in February.

