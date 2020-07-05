The Galaxy Note 20 Plus would have a 50x zoom camera

Pigtou



He Galaxy Note 20 Plus It would not arrive until August, but the specifications of its camera could have been leaked almost completely.

The well-known and often successful filter, Ice Universe, published on June 3 in its Weibo account the full specifications of the three rear cameras of the future Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus. According to leaker, the phone would have a main sensor of 108 megapixels like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus would have a 13 megapixel periscope camera with digital zoom of up to 50X. The photographic team would close a third 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

According to previous reports, Samsung’s new flagship cell phone could have a 6.9-inch Infinity-O screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor for the US market and an Exynos 992 processor for Europe and other international markets. The processor would be accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 4,500mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

Some published renders of the future phone suggest that Samsung would have changed the position of the power and volume buttons, moving them to the right side instead of keeping them on the left side as in the Galaxy Note 10. The phone could also change position compared to the Earlier models of the S-Pen, the cell phone’s signature stylus that now appears to be on the lower left instead of the right.

The entire Note 20 family is expected to make an appearance at an online event that will take place in August, although Samsung has not yet commented on it at the moment.

