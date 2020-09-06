The Galaxy Note 20 could be a step backwards

PhoneArena



The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 They are on the way and rumors are slowly appearing to give us an idea of ​​what we could expect from these phones, but this time they give us hints of some things that could be disappointing, or that seem to be a step backwards in the flagship phone from the South Korean manufacturer.

Of course, at the moment everything is so rumors and speculation, so before concluding anything it is better to wait for Samsung to officially present the devices, probably in August. Furthermore, in Android update I’ve already talked about exciting-sounding news rumors, although I’m concerned that some specific ones will come true. Here I compile some of those.

5/9/2020

Less RAM than the Galaxy S20: 8GB of RAM

A cell phone with the SM-N986U model, which has been rumored to be the Galaxy Note 20 Plus because the SM-N976U model was the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, appeared in performance tests on Geekbench to reveal some of its specifications.

For example, the test revealed that the cell phone would have a Snapdragon 865 processor and Android 10, but it also revealed that it would apparently have 8GB of RAM.

I think this amount of RAM is sufficient for most users, however, I find it a bit strange and sad that it is a possibility to have a Galaxy Note 20 with 8GB of RAM when all three Galaxy S20 (S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra) are at least 12GB and the Note series has always tried to stay one step above those Galaxy S.

On the positive side, in the test results that Galaxy Note 20 was a little higher than the Galaxy S20.

Less storage: 128GB storage

The renowned blog on Samsung leaks, SamMobile revealed that, according to some sources, Samsung would put 128GB of storage in the Galaxy Note 20, or at least in the SM-N981 model (which is expected to be the successor to the SM-N971, which It was the model of the Note 10).

This is exactly the same as the Galaxy S20s and not bad; the problem is that the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus had 256GB of base storage.

True, the Galaxy Note 10 had twice the storage, but it didn’t have a microSD card slot. Although it is possible that Samsung will return the microSD card slot with the Galaxy Note 20, I find it a bit unfortunate that the storage capacity is reduced.

More similar than ever to the Galaxy S20

The XDA developers editor Max weinbach and the filter @UniverseIce They indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 would be practically a Galaxy S20 with S Pen. Even the cameras, apparently, would be the same in the Note 20 and the S20.

Year after year, Galaxy Note phones look more like Galaxy S and this trend could continue this year. We hope Samsung has at least a few software surprises, beyond the S Pen.

Refined design to a large camera module

It is clear that the design of the camera modules of the Galaxy S20 is not the favorite, especially that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra which is the largest of all, but apparently those large modules would also arrive in the Galaxy Note 20 according to the comment of Weinbach and @UniverseIce, as well as the cover mold of the Galaxy Note 20 leaked by @Rquandt.

This would also represent a major change, especially as last year’s Galaxy Note 10s surprised a lot with their beautiful Aura Glow color, small bezels, and a not-so-large camera module. It is possible that the company will bring back that attractive color, but with such a large module it could be less appreciated.

