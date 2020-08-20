The Galaxy Buds Live will arrive in three colors: report

Juan Garzon / CNET



The first press images of the long-awaited Galaxy Buds Live have confirmed their design and new colors. The Galaxy Buds Live would arrive to replace the current ones Galaxy Buds.

Quoting the well-known leaker, Evan Blass, the site WebSamMobile published several press images of the long-awaited bean-shaped headphones from the Korean giant on July 10. The first image shows the Galaxy Buds Live up close, confirming its previously leaked design and size, while the second image shows the three color options that Samsung will offer: black, white and Mystic Bronze color, the same one expected to reach the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The headphones are shaped like a bean and each has a microphone. They are expected to offer noise cancellation during calls and music playback. The images do not show the internal part of the headphones, but perhaps the system with which they fit the ears is different from the current Galaxy Buds. The headphones will arrive with a carrying case that also serves as a charging system and compatibility with Bluetooth 5.1. The images match some renders previously published by the leaker Roland Quandt on the German site, WinFuture.

The Galaxy Buds Live are expected to be offered for free or at a reduced price with pre-orders from the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 and that its price is less than US $ 150, much lower than that of other competing models such as Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Samsung has not commented on the presentation of these devices or its next cell phones.

