The Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3 will be presented in July: report

Despite the fact that rumors so far considered that the Galaxy Watch 3 would be presented at the August event along with the Galaxy Note 20 and possibly the Galaxy Fold 2, it seems that Samsung’s plans are different.

Samsung’s upcoming wearables, the Galaxy Buds Live headphones and the smart watch, Galaxy Watch 3, will be announced sometime in July, SamMobile reported June 10. The report also indicates that both devices will go on sale in August, around the same time as Samsung’s Unpacked event, which is expected to take place on August 5.

This report matches with other previous reports They indicated that the presentation of the new Galaxy Watch 3 would be just around the corner, since the Samsung support page includes information on up to four different models of the device. Rumors affirm that the Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive in two sizes of 41 and 45 millimeters, in stainless steel and titanium, with Gorilla Glass DX technology, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G durability, GPS included and LTE connectivity.

The new Galaxy Buds Live are expected to be bean-shaped headphones, according to some renders previously released by leaker Roland Quandt on the WinFuture site. These hearing aids would feature noise cancellation and are expected to be offered for free or at a reduced price with pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2. Their retail price is rumored to be less than $ 150, quite a price. Competitive compared to other competitive models such as Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Samsung has not commented on the presentation of these devices or their upcoming phones.

