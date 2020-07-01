The Galaxy A71 with 5G arrives in the United States for US $ 600

He Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is already available in the United States on T-Mobile, Sprint and Samsung. This low-priced 5G phone hit the market this Monday, June 15, and later this summer it will be available on AT&T and Verizon. The phone costs $ 600 and has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display.

Samsung announced the Galaxy A71 5G in April, saying the phone would come with four rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. . It also has an internal storage of 128GB, 6GB of RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery, as well as microSD slots and the option to increase the memory to 1TB.

Samsung has six phones in its A line: four 4G phones and two 5G phones. The base model Galaxy A01 costs $ 110. There is a 4G version of the A71, and 4G and 5G models of the A51.