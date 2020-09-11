The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40 start to receive Android 10

Angela Lang / CNET



Samsung has started to release the Android 10 update for him Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy S40, just days after that same update began for the Galaxy A70 and A70S, the SamMobile blog reported.

The update, which also represents the arrival of OneUI 2.0 for these cell phones, it began to arrive in South Korea and India, in the case of the Galaxy A50, while in Italy it only arrived for the Galaxy A40.

Although at the moment the update has only reached these markets, it is normal to expect that in the coming weeks this will spread through different countries of the world.

The update does not offer drastic changes to the interface – as many of us would surely like to have more that feeling of novelty -, but it does bring improvements that allow for a more pleasant experience.

For example, menus that simply appeared at the bottom are now more integrated into the interface to appear near the area where you activated them.

In addition, different apps now show more useful information towards the top of it, which is in the area where you have less interaction, the volume bar is more compact, the camera has modifications that lead them to have practically the same interface that is found in the Galaxy Note 10 and it also brings some optimizations that improve different aspects of cell phone performance.

To update your Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40 you can go to Settings> Software update> Download and install. If your cell phone does not update, you will have to wait for it to be enabled for your device. Keep in mind that this can vary greatly depending on the operator and market.

Likewise, it is advisable to have the cell phone charged with at least 50 percent battery and have a good Wi-Fi connection because the updates would have a size of more than 1GB.

Do you have another cell phone and want to know when you could receive the update? Visit our complete guide to Android 10 to know which cell phone would be updated and when, here.