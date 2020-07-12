The Galaxy A21s is cheap, it has 4 cameras and a mega battery

Samsung



After many rumors, Samsung launched the Galaxy A21s, a new mid-range phone with features that look very complete on paper. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen that will be sold in different configuration versions, although it will have an Exynos 850 processor.

Features Galaxy A21s

Screen: 6.5 inches, 1,600×720

Processor: Exynos 850

RAM: 3GB, 4GB, 6GB

Storage: 32GB, 64GB, expandable via microSD up to 512GB

Front camera: 13 megapixels f / 2.2

Main camera: 48 megapixels f / 2.0, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 wide angle, 2 megapixels f / 2.4 depth and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro

Physical fingerprint sensor on the back

Colors: black, white, red and blue

Basic facial recognition

Battery: 5,000mAh, 15 watts fast charge

Winfuture



A low price for a stylish Galaxy A21s

The Galaxy A21s is a sleek phone with a design similar to that of the popular Galaxy A51 and Galaxy S20. Its rear camera is framed in a rectangle and the fingerprint sensor is not on the panel but on the back, since it is physical.

Although this cell phone does not include NFC, water resistance or wireless or reversible charging, it does give us a super 5,000mAh battery and a fast charge of 15 watts.

Its screen is a 6.5-inch LCD, which is not exactly great at first, but it has a 20: 9 panel that will surely be good for watching Netflix videos or series. In addition, it does not have an eyebrow, but a small hole on the left for the front camera.

Samsung said on its website the configurations of this cell phone that will be available:

3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

Price and availability

Samsung has not indicated when the Galaxy A21s will arrive in different markets. The cell phone will have a base price of US $ 199.