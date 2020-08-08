The Fugitive pushes Quibi’s short episode format to the limit

which



It is impossible to speak of a series of which without focusing on its format: small episodes (quick bites or quibis), designed to be consumed on a mobile device.

From everything I’ve seen on the new platform – created by Jeffrey Katzenberg and led by Meg Whitman -, The Fugitive It is the one that most puts the narrative concept of short episodes to the limit, forcing creators to offer a dramatic moment (cliffhanger, in English) every ten minutes. A much more difficult task than catching a fugitive in the city of Los Angeles, which is just what this series is about that I got to see the first four “quibis”.

The Fugitive stars Kiefer Sutherland (24) y Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), with Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, Glenn Howerton, Daniel David Stewart and Keilani Arellanes. It is directed by Stephen Hopkins and written by Nick Santora. The producers are Stephen Hopkins, Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally and Albert Torres.

It should be noted that Quibi executives believe so much in their format that they managed to sell the idea to countless Hollywood stars (perhaps aided by some money, although I have not read anywhere how much they could earn by making the quibis). In this case, The Fugitive benefits from the experience and intensity of Sutherland, who has already tried the famous series 24 which can hold the audience’s attention and narrative tension for many episodes.

Sutherland is joined by Holbrook, whom we met as Agent Steve Murphy in the first version of Narcos, dedicated to Pablo Escobar, on Netflix. Although I always felt that her performance in. Narcos suffered from being in the shadow of Pedro Pascal’s, Holbroke’s fugitive (Mike Ferro, an ex-con who was in jail for an administrative offense that made headlines) is credible as a father and as an individual trying to remake his life.

The problem with this series, at least in its first episodes, is that the format pushes the screenwriter to skip stages and reach abrupt and somewhat fanciful conclusions. This causes Holbroke to become a suspect in a terrorist attack in an instant and a series of easy conclusions reached every ten minutes – as the format dictates.

If you consider that I have seen less than 40 minutes of the series (the episodes are actually 9 minutes or less), that corresponds to less than an entire episode of an HBO series. However, I already had four highlights to watch, some more powerful than others.

This is the biggest challenge not only of The Fugitive, but all the Quibi series: How to keep that rhythm and how to get people to come back for the next episode. Quibi made the strange decision to release one episode every 24 hours, for a total of fourteen. Staying interested in these short episodes and asking people to wait a whole day to see the next one seems like an unnecessary risk to me. Why not release them all at once?

What else can I tell you about The Fugitive? Basically, it’s like a good episode of some open TV crime series, but in short segments.

Worth it? Yes, if you are already a Quibi user. Would I subscribe to a new service for this series? Not.

The Fugitive premieres on August 3 in Quibi, with a new episode every day until August 18.