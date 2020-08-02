The Flower House: Watch the final trailer for the third season

Netflix



Paulina in jail. The grandmother’s return to the De la Mora house. Flashbacks to 1979. The final season of the Mexican series The flower house It promises to answer all the puzzles and tangles that remained in the air in the previous season, according to the new trailer released by Netflix on Thursday, April 2.

The flower house, whose third and last season premieres on April 23, stars Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Darío Yazbek, Arturo Ríos, Juan Pablo Medina, Paco León, María León and Isela Vega, among others.

The third season of The flower house premieres April 23 on Netflix.

The flower house and its protagonists [Fotos] To see photos