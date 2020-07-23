The flower house: The songs of the third season

Netflix



The third season of The flower house it is summed up in one word: nostalgia. The Netflix series, which premiered its new and final season on April 23, travels to 1979 to find the origins of the De la Mora family’s mess. Music, therefore, is a key element in the plot that the director presents to us Manolo Caro.

If you are a fan of Paulina de la Mora and you consumed the third season of a single pull, you may be interested in reading the review we made on CNET in SpanishOtherwise, you better finish it because the ending is key to closing the entire series. Meanwhile, for the rest of the followers, these are the musical themes of season 3 of The house the flowers:

Chapter 1. Petunia (symbol of mischief)

What’s going on?

As soon as the series begins, we already realize that this will be a constant journey from the present to the past. Paulina meets a cellmate who could embitter her life in prison, and Elena receives news that reveals more secrets (as if there weren’t enough in the entire series). In 1979 Virginia decides to celebrate her birthday in Acapulco and her “Gran Noche”, as Salvatore Adamo sings, will have an impact on the family.

Sounding themes:

Gotta Go Home

Bonney M

Bonney M Someone Else’s Boy Aka Mi Tonto Amor

Connie Francis

Connie Francis Edy Edy (Steady Eddy)

Angelica maria

Angelica maria Swing Fever (Trumpet Lead)

Alan Blackman, Stuart A. Hart

Alan Blackman, Stuart A. Hart How I miss you my love

Leo Dan

Leo Dan Fear

María Daniela and her Sound Lasser

María Daniela and her Sound Lasser My big night

Salvatore Adamo

Chapter 2. Sunflower (symbol of power)

What’s going on?

María José finds out about Paulina’s legal problems, but leaves Purificación to take care of everything. Doesn’t seem like a good idea. Diego and Julián try to find a solution to Elena’s “problem”, reviewing their list of ex-boyfriends. And back in 1979, Virginia explores her sexuality and tastes for banned substances.

Sounding themes:

French Café

Mark Le Vang

Mark Le Vang Prisoners of the sea

Daniel Santos

Daniel Santos Oh Mom! She has kissed me

Pablo Ruiz

Pablo Ruiz Yes Sir I Can Boogie

Baccara

Baccara What you have left

The octopuses

Chapter 3. Yerbera (symbol of first love)

What’s going on?

Victoria sends Virginia to a strictly girls’ school, where they explain the benefits of staying virginal until marriage. But in this room, and thanks to an experienced companion, Virginia will know that there are sexual positions beyond the missionary. Diego tries to reconcile with his homophobic parents, who offer him an “antidote” against his “disease”.

Sounding themes:

I am a rebel

Jeanette

Jeanette Lets Go For a Ride

Bill Gordon Trio

Bill Gordon Trio Mariguana (I Like Marijuana)

Camilo Froideval / Dan Zlotnik

Camilo Froideval / Dan Zlotnik Cumbiamberite

Almond Orchestra

Almond Orchestra Fear

María Daniela and her Sound Lasser

María Daniela and her Sound Lasser Your eyes

Crazy of the Rhythm

Chapter 4. Mallow (symbol of ambition)



What’s going on?

María José suspects that Purificación is not fulfilling her task in Mexico. Paulina is looking for a way to survive in prison and has to ally herself with a familiar face. Ernesto hands over control of the cabaret to the artists. New celebrities come to the show and to Julián’s life.

Sounding themes:

Toda Friki (Ft. Ms Miña & La Favi)

Sound Boy

Sound Boy San Francisco (You’ve Got Me)

Village People

Village People Slanovic Dan, Op. 72, no. 2

Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, Zdenek Koster

Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, Zdenek Koster Not a kiss

Delaporte

Delaporte Another day without seeing you

Pablo Ruiz

Pablo Ruiz Acapulco Rock

Los Hooligans

Los Hooligans Gloria

Umberto Tozzi

Umberto Tozzi I want you to want me

Heavy

Heavy I feel so lonely

Gloria Trevi

Gloria Trevi The witch

Jenny and The Mexicats

Chapter 5. Azalea (symbol of temperance)



What’s going on?

In 1979, Virginia receives news that will change her life and that of the De la Mora family. At the same time, her father appears to be in worse health. The good news: María José arrives to help Paulina.

Sounding themes:

The witch

Jenny and The Mexicats

Jenny and The Mexicats Deshojar

Catalina Ávila Ft. Pedrina

Catalina Ávila Ft. Pedrina It snows it snows

Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio Ms

Víctor Yturbe, El Pirulí

Víctor Yturbe, El Pirulí If you are not with me

The Black Angels

The Black Angels Hey bartender

The Tri

The Tri The Four Seasons: Concerto No. 3in F Major, RV 293 AUTUMN: I. Allegro

Takako Nishizaki, capella Istropolitana, Stephen Gunzenhauser

Takako Nishizaki, capella Istropolitana, Stephen Gunzenhauser We Are Family

Sister Sledge

Sister Sledge The Morena

Solid gold

Solid gold I saw you leave

The Rhythm Partners

Chapter 6. Betonic (symbol of surprise)

What’s going on?

Victoria finds a way to separate the De la Mora family again. Purification breaks loose and María José tries to find a way to help her.

Sounding themes:

Dancing

Alexa de Landa / Karla Esperanza Delfín / Maximilliano Borghetti / Carlos Emilio Fajardo Ruiz

Alexa de Landa / Karla Esperanza Delfín / Maximilliano Borghetti / Carlos Emilio Fajardo Ruiz How is it possible

The Black Angels

The Black Angels Torment

My Laferte

My Laferte I’m going

Julieta Venegas

Chapter 7. Clover (symbol of revenge)

What’s going on?

Julián discovers the details of what happened between Elena and Diego. Back in 1979, Virginia hopes that Salo understands her situation, but prejudices and cultural obligations prevent it.

Sounding themes:

That man

Lupita D’Alessio

Lupita D’Alessio Liebestraume, S541/R211: No. 3, Nocturne In A-Flat Major

Balázs Szokolay

Balázs Szokolay Macho Man

The Village People

The Village People Hell disk

The Trammps

The Trammps Poor rich girl

Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio Red lips

owl

owl I think I am dreaming Aka I Must Be Dreaming

The Carrión Brothers

The Carrión Brothers Y.M.C.A.

The Village People

The Village People Look How Things Are Aka Look What Things Are

The Rhythm Partners

The Rhythm Partners Electric Love

The Forbidden

Chapter 8. Hellebore (symbol of scandal)

What’s going on?

In 1979, Pato tries to find out what happens to Virginia’s father, but she is convinced that her father abandoned them. Elena, who is Victoria’s new victim, manages to escape thanks to the help of an old friend.

Sounding themes:

Oh, Carol

Karina

Karina Hypocrisy

The Green Cakes

The Green Cakes Piano Sonata No. 5 In C Minor, OP. 10, No. 1: II. Very slow

Walk Like A Bitch

I was not born to love

Juan Gabriel

Juan Gabriel The Morena

Solid gold

Solid gold Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy

La A.S. Philarmonic Orchestra

La A.S. Philarmonic Orchestra I’m content

Alberto Vazquez

Chapter 9. Hyacinth (jealousy symbol)

What’s going on?

Paulina collects data and begins to trace the points that connect her to Pato. Diego lives hell in the “rehabilitation center”, but Julián and Elena find a way to help him. Delia devises a plan to weaken Victoria.

Sounding themes:

Alone

Alexa de Landa

Alexa de Landa Macho (A real, Real One)

Celi Bee & The Buzzy Bunch

Celi Bee & The Buzzy Bunch You go and I leave you

Joseles

Chapter 10. Elecampane (symbol of tears)



What’s going on?

In 1979 Virginia is desperate and believes that Ernesto may be her salvation. Paulina and La Chiva meet to clarify things, which will lead to confessions that will allow us to understand the present. Delia and Victoria face each other in a final duel.

Sounding themes:

My love will not die

Chayito Valdez

Chayito Valdez The Fighters

Africa set

Africa set Memories of a Night

The Green Cakes

The Green Cakes Damn spring

Yuri

Chapter 11. Laurel (symbol of glory)

What’s going on?

The De la Mora family seems to have found peace and each member celebrates, but Purificación has other plans for this “happy ending”.

Sounding themes:

The ways of the life

Vallenata fusion

Vallenata fusion Things of love

Ximena Sariñana and Karla Esperanza Delfín

Ximena Sariñana and Karla Esperanza Delfín The Flower Fair

Jorge Chávez López, Héctor Antonio Meza, Juan Carlos Bolaño Juan and Juan Oswaldo Guzmán Ramírez

Jorge Chávez López, Héctor Antonio Meza, Juan Carlos Bolaño Juan and Juan Oswaldo Guzmán Ramírez Many Blue

Pop Tops

Pop Tops The Violent

Fruko and his Tesos

Fruko and his Tesos The Son of the Black

Mariachi Victoria from Mexico