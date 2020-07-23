The flower house: The songs of the third season

By
James Ashley
-
The music of the 70s and 80s is one more protagonist in the series.

The third season of The flower house it is summed up in one word: nostalgia. The Netflix series, which premiered its new and final season on April 23, travels to 1979 to find the origins of the De la Mora family’s mess. Music, therefore, is a key element in the plot that the director presents to us Manolo Caro.

If you are a fan of Paulina de la Mora and you consumed the third season of a single pull, you may be interested in reading the review we made on CNET in SpanishOtherwise, you better finish it because the ending is key to closing the entire series. Meanwhile, for the rest of the followers, these are the musical themes of season 3 of The house the flowers:

Chapter 1. Petunia (symbol of mischief)

What’s going on?

As soon as the series begins, we already realize that this will be a constant journey from the present to the past. Paulina meets a cellmate who could embitter her life in prison, and Elena receives news that reveals more secrets (as if there weren’t enough in the entire series). In 1979 Virginia decides to celebrate her birthday in Acapulco and her “Gran Noche”, as Salvatore Adamo sings, will have an impact on the family.

Sounding themes:

  • Gotta Go Home
    Bonney M
  • Someone Else’s Boy Aka Mi Tonto Amor
    Connie Francis
  • Edy Edy (Steady Eddy)
    Angelica maria
  • Swing Fever (Trumpet Lead)
    Alan Blackman, Stuart A. Hart
  • How I miss you my love
    Leo Dan
  • Fear
    María Daniela and her Sound Lasser
  • My big night
    Salvatore Adamo

Chapter 2. Sunflower (symbol of power)

What’s going on?

María José finds out about Paulina’s legal problems, but leaves Purificación to take care of everything. Doesn’t seem like a good idea. Diego and Julián try to find a solution to Elena’s “problem”, reviewing their list of ex-boyfriends. And back in 1979, Virginia explores her sexuality and tastes for banned substances.

Sounding themes:

  • French Café
    Mark Le Vang
  • Prisoners of the sea
    Daniel Santos
  • Oh Mom! She has kissed me
    Pablo Ruiz
  • Yes Sir I Can Boogie
    Baccara
  • What you have left
    The octopuses

Chapter 3. Yerbera (symbol of first love)

What’s going on?

Victoria sends Virginia to a strictly girls’ school, where they explain the benefits of staying virginal until marriage. But in this room, and thanks to an experienced companion, Virginia will know that there are sexual positions beyond the missionary. Diego tries to reconcile with his homophobic parents, who offer him an “antidote” against his “disease”.

Sounding themes:

  • I am a rebel
    Jeanette
  • Lets Go For a Ride
    Bill Gordon Trio
  • Mariguana (I Like Marijuana)
    Camilo Froideval / Dan Zlotnik
  • Cumbiamberite
    Almond Orchestra
  • Fear
    María Daniela and her Sound Lasser
  • Your eyes
    Crazy of the Rhythm

Chapter 4. Mallow (symbol of ambition)

What’s going on?

María José suspects that Purificación is not fulfilling her task in Mexico. Paulina is looking for a way to survive in prison and has to ally herself with a familiar face. Ernesto hands over control of the cabaret to the artists. New celebrities come to the show and to Julián’s life.

Sounding themes:

  • Toda Friki (Ft. Ms Miña & La Favi)
    Sound Boy
  • San Francisco (You’ve Got Me)
    Village People
  • Slanovic Dan, Op. 72, no. 2
    Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, Zdenek Koster
  • Not a kiss
    Delaporte
  • Another day without seeing you
    Pablo Ruiz
  • Acapulco Rock
    Los Hooligans
  • Gloria
    Umberto Tozzi
  • I want you to want me
    Heavy
  • I feel so lonely
    Gloria Trevi
  • The witch
    Jenny and The Mexicats

Chapter 5. Azalea (symbol of temperance)

What’s going on?

In 1979, Virginia receives news that will change her life and that of the De la Mora family. At the same time, her father appears to be in worse health. The good news: María José arrives to help Paulina.

Sounding themes:

  • The witch
    Jenny and The Mexicats
  • Deshojar
    Catalina Ávila Ft. Pedrina
  • It snows it snows
    Paulina Rubio
  • Ms
    Víctor Yturbe, El Pirulí
  • If you are not with me
    The Black Angels
  • Hey bartender
    The Tri
  • The Four Seasons: Concerto No. 3in F Major, RV 293 AUTUMN: I. Allegro
    Takako Nishizaki, capella Istropolitana, Stephen Gunzenhauser
  • We Are Family
    Sister Sledge
  • The Morena
    Solid gold
  • I saw you leave
    The Rhythm Partners

Chapter 6. Betonic (symbol of surprise)

What’s going on?

Victoria finds a way to separate the De la Mora family again. Purification breaks loose and María José tries to find a way to help her.

Sounding themes:

  • Dancing
    Alexa de Landa / Karla Esperanza Delfín / Maximilliano Borghetti / Carlos Emilio Fajardo Ruiz
  • How is it possible
    The Black Angels
  • Torment
    My Laferte
  • I’m going
    Julieta Venegas

Chapter 7. Clover (symbol of revenge)

What’s going on?

Julián discovers the details of what happened between Elena and Diego. Back in 1979, Virginia hopes that Salo understands her situation, but prejudices and cultural obligations prevent it.

Sounding themes:

  • That man
    Lupita D’Alessio
  • Liebestraume, S541/R211: No. 3, Nocturne In A-Flat Major
    Balázs Szokolay
  • Macho Man
    The Village People
  • Hell disk
    The Trammps
  • Poor rich girl
    Paulina Rubio
  • Red lips
    owl
  • I think I am dreaming Aka I Must Be Dreaming
    The Carrión Brothers
  • Y.M.C.A.
    The Village People
  • Look How Things Are Aka Look What Things Are
    The Rhythm Partners
  • Electric Love
    The Forbidden

Chapter 8. Hellebore (symbol of scandal)

What’s going on?

In 1979, Pato tries to find out what happens to Virginia’s father, but she is convinced that her father abandoned them. Elena, who is Victoria’s new victim, manages to escape thanks to the help of an old friend.

Sounding themes:

  • Oh, Carol
    Karina
  • Hypocrisy
    The Green Cakes
  • Piano Sonata No. 5 In C Minor, OP. 10, No. 1: II. Very slow
  • Walk Like A Bitch
  • I was not born to love
    Juan Gabriel
  • The Morena
    Solid gold
  • Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy
    La A.S. Philarmonic Orchestra
  • I’m content
    Alberto Vazquez

Chapter 9. Hyacinth (jealousy symbol)

What’s going on?

Paulina collects data and begins to trace the points that connect her to Pato. Diego lives hell in the “rehabilitation center”, but Julián and Elena find a way to help him. Delia devises a plan to weaken Victoria.

Sounding themes:

  • Alone
    Alexa de Landa
  • Macho (A real, Real One)
    Celi Bee & The Buzzy Bunch
  • You go and I leave you
    Joseles

Chapter 10. Elecampane (symbol of tears)

What’s going on?

In 1979 Virginia is desperate and believes that Ernesto may be her salvation. Paulina and La Chiva meet to clarify things, which will lead to confessions that will allow us to understand the present. Delia and Victoria face each other in a final duel.

Sounding themes:

  • My love will not die
    Chayito Valdez
  • The Fighters
    Africa set
  • Memories of a Night
    The Green Cakes
  • Damn spring
    Yuri

Chapter 11. Laurel (symbol of glory)

What’s going on?

The De la Mora family seems to have found peace and each member celebrates, but Purificación has other plans for this “happy ending”.

Sounding themes:

  • The ways of the life
    Vallenata fusion
  • Things of love
    Ximena Sariñana and Karla Esperanza Delfín
  • The Flower Fair
    Jorge Chávez López, Héctor Antonio Meza, Juan Carlos Bolaño Juan and Juan Oswaldo Guzmán Ramírez
  • Many Blue
    Pop Tops
  • The Violent
    Fruko and his Tesos
  • The Son of the Black
    Mariachi Victoria from Mexico

