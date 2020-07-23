The flower house: The songs of the third season

The third season of The flower house it is summed up in one word: nostalgia. The Netflix series, which premiered its new and final season on April 23, travels to 1979 to find the origins of the De la Mora family’s mess. Music, therefore, is a key element in the plot that the director presents to us Manolo Caro.
If you are a fan of Paulina de la Mora and you consumed the third season of a single pull, you may be interested in reading the review we made on CNET in SpanishOtherwise, you better finish it because the ending is key to closing the entire series. Meanwhile, for the rest of the followers, these are the musical themes of season 3 of The house the flowers:
Chapter 1. Petunia (symbol of mischief)
What’s going on?
As soon as the series begins, we already realize that this will be a constant journey from the present to the past. Paulina meets a cellmate who could embitter her life in prison, and Elena receives news that reveals more secrets (as if there weren’t enough in the entire series). In 1979 Virginia decides to celebrate her birthday in Acapulco and her “Gran Noche”, as Salvatore Adamo sings, will have an impact on the family.
Sounding themes:
- Gotta Go Home
Bonney M
- Someone Else’s Boy Aka Mi Tonto Amor
Connie Francis
- Edy Edy (Steady Eddy)
Angelica maria
- Swing Fever (Trumpet Lead)
Alan Blackman, Stuart A. Hart
- How I miss you my love
Leo Dan
- Fear
María Daniela and her Sound Lasser
- My big night
Salvatore Adamo
Chapter 2. Sunflower (symbol of power)
What’s going on?
María José finds out about Paulina’s legal problems, but leaves Purificación to take care of everything. Doesn’t seem like a good idea. Diego and Julián try to find a solution to Elena’s “problem”, reviewing their list of ex-boyfriends. And back in 1979, Virginia explores her sexuality and tastes for banned substances.
Sounding themes:
- French Café
Mark Le Vang
- Prisoners of the sea
Daniel Santos
- Oh Mom! She has kissed me
Pablo Ruiz
- Yes Sir I Can Boogie
Baccara
- What you have left
The octopuses
Chapter 3. Yerbera (symbol of first love)
What’s going on?
Victoria sends Virginia to a strictly girls’ school, where they explain the benefits of staying virginal until marriage. But in this room, and thanks to an experienced companion, Virginia will know that there are sexual positions beyond the missionary. Diego tries to reconcile with his homophobic parents, who offer him an “antidote” against his “disease”.
Sounding themes:
- I am a rebel
Jeanette
- Lets Go For a Ride
Bill Gordon Trio
- Mariguana (I Like Marijuana)
Camilo Froideval / Dan Zlotnik
- Cumbiamberite
Almond Orchestra
- Fear
María Daniela and her Sound Lasser
- Your eyes
Crazy of the Rhythm
Chapter 4. Mallow (symbol of ambition)
What’s going on?
María José suspects that Purificación is not fulfilling her task in Mexico. Paulina is looking for a way to survive in prison and has to ally herself with a familiar face. Ernesto hands over control of the cabaret to the artists. New celebrities come to the show and to Julián’s life.
Sounding themes:
- Toda Friki (Ft. Ms Miña & La Favi)
Sound Boy
- San Francisco (You’ve Got Me)
Village People
- Slanovic Dan, Op. 72, no. 2
Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, Zdenek Koster
- Not a kiss
Delaporte
- Another day without seeing you
Pablo Ruiz
- Acapulco Rock
Los Hooligans
- Gloria
Umberto Tozzi
- I want you to want me
Heavy
- I feel so lonely
Gloria Trevi
- The witch
Jenny and The Mexicats
Chapter 5. Azalea (symbol of temperance)
What’s going on?
In 1979, Virginia receives news that will change her life and that of the De la Mora family. At the same time, her father appears to be in worse health. The good news: María José arrives to help Paulina.
Sounding themes:
- The witch
Jenny and The Mexicats
- Deshojar
Catalina Ávila Ft. Pedrina
- It snows it snows
Paulina Rubio
- Ms
Víctor Yturbe, El Pirulí
- If you are not with me
The Black Angels
- Hey bartender
The Tri
- The Four Seasons: Concerto No. 3in F Major, RV 293 AUTUMN: I. Allegro
Takako Nishizaki, capella Istropolitana, Stephen Gunzenhauser
- We Are Family
Sister Sledge
- The Morena
Solid gold
- I saw you leave
The Rhythm Partners
Chapter 6. Betonic (symbol of surprise)
What’s going on?
Victoria finds a way to separate the De la Mora family again. Purification breaks loose and María José tries to find a way to help her.
Sounding themes:
- Dancing
Alexa de Landa / Karla Esperanza Delfín / Maximilliano Borghetti / Carlos Emilio Fajardo Ruiz
- How is it possible
The Black Angels
- Torment
My Laferte
- I’m going
Julieta Venegas
Chapter 7. Clover (symbol of revenge)
What’s going on?
Julián discovers the details of what happened between Elena and Diego. Back in 1979, Virginia hopes that Salo understands her situation, but prejudices and cultural obligations prevent it.
Sounding themes:
- That man
Lupita D’Alessio
- Liebestraume, S541/R211: No. 3, Nocturne In A-Flat Major
Balázs Szokolay
- Macho Man
The Village People
- Hell disk
The Trammps
- Poor rich girl
Paulina Rubio
- Red lips
owl
- I think I am dreaming Aka I Must Be Dreaming
The Carrión Brothers
- Y.M.C.A.
The Village People
- Look How Things Are Aka Look What Things Are
The Rhythm Partners
- Electric Love
The Forbidden
Chapter 8. Hellebore (symbol of scandal)
What’s going on?
In 1979, Pato tries to find out what happens to Virginia’s father, but she is convinced that her father abandoned them. Elena, who is Victoria’s new victim, manages to escape thanks to the help of an old friend.
Sounding themes:
- Oh, Carol
Karina
- Hypocrisy
The Green Cakes
- Piano Sonata No. 5 In C Minor, OP. 10, No. 1: II. Very slow
- Walk Like A Bitch
- I was not born to love
Juan Gabriel
- The Morena
Solid gold
- Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy
La A.S. Philarmonic Orchestra
- I’m content
Alberto Vazquez
Chapter 9. Hyacinth (jealousy symbol)
What’s going on?
Paulina collects data and begins to trace the points that connect her to Pato. Diego lives hell in the “rehabilitation center”, but Julián and Elena find a way to help him. Delia devises a plan to weaken Victoria.
Sounding themes:
- Alone
Alexa de Landa
- Macho (A real, Real One)
Celi Bee & The Buzzy Bunch
- You go and I leave you
Joseles
Chapter 10. Elecampane (symbol of tears)
What’s going on?
In 1979 Virginia is desperate and believes that Ernesto may be her salvation. Paulina and La Chiva meet to clarify things, which will lead to confessions that will allow us to understand the present. Delia and Victoria face each other in a final duel.
Sounding themes:
- My love will not die
Chayito Valdez
- The Fighters
Africa set
- Memories of a Night
The Green Cakes
- Damn spring
Yuri
Chapter 11. Laurel (symbol of glory)
What’s going on?
The De la Mora family seems to have found peace and each member celebrates, but Purificación has other plans for this “happy ending”.
Sounding themes:
- The ways of the life
Vallenata fusion
- Things of love
Ximena Sariñana and Karla Esperanza Delfín
- The Flower Fair
Jorge Chávez López, Héctor Antonio Meza, Juan Carlos Bolaño Juan and Juan Oswaldo Guzmán Ramírez
- Many Blue
Pop Tops
- The Violent
Fruko and his Tesos
- The Son of the Black
Mariachi Victoria from Mexico
