The flower house said goodbye to the fans with a party on YouTube

The De la Mora family said goodbye to the fans on Thursday, April 23, when the third and last season on Netflix. In addition to the series broadcast, the platform organized a Digital party on the Netflix Latin America channel on YouTube, in which the cast and the creator of the series, Manolo Caro, celebrated the launch of the new episodes of the series. Here you can see the video of the virtual meeting.

Producer Manolo Caro and Gaby Cam, from Los 40, entertained the digital party, which included actors Aislinn Derbez, Dario Yazbek, Juan Pablo Medina, Mariana Treviño, Ximena Sariñana, Rebecca Jones, Christian Chávez, David Chavira ” El Cacas “and Isabel Burr.

Actress Cecilia Suárez was presented through a recorded message. The video concluded with a performance of the famous song “Who Cares?” Made famous by Alaska and Dinarama.

The creator of the Mexican series, Manolo Caro, is also the host of a documentary program on the 41-minute TV special series La casa de las flores, released on Tuesday, April 21 on YouTube.

According to the Netflix statement, it is “a program where we celebrate The flower house in a big way, with the public’s favorite scenes, bloopers never before seen, unpublished statements by the De la Mora brothers, opinions of very special guests, music, sequins and nudes “.

In addition to this special program, a fake commercial for Rendimás toilet paper was also uploaded on YouTube, starring El Cacas, a character that actor David Chavira plays in the series.

The Live digital party Thursday, April 23, promoted with the hashtag #LaFiestaDeLasFlores, showed “live conversations with the main actors and all the emblematic characters, as well as a very special surprise,” according to the Netflix statement.

The final season of The flower house It is available from Thursday, April 23 on Netflix.

Writing note: This note was updated on Friday, April 24, 2020, to include two new videos of the digital party.

