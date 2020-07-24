The flower house 3: Premiere, cast and what we want to see in season 3

Netflix



The third season of The flower house. You can read our review of the first episodes here. Or our interview with its creator, Manolo Caro. If you’ve already finished watching it, too you can read our article about its ending.

In this article you can read how the season was forged before its premiere.

Trailers and behind-the-scenes videos

He final trailer for the third season The series was released on April 2, 2020, confirming that the new episodes will show the life of Paulina de la Mora in prison and the return of the grandmother to the family home, which will alternate with scenes set in 1979.

Netflix released the sequence of credits for the third season of The flower house on March 17, 2020. The intro revealed the premiere date (April 23) and the names of the figures joining the cast as guest stars.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Season 3 on March 6. The flower house, which confirmed that it will be the conclusion of the story and that it will have many scenes set in 1979, which we will see through flashbacks.

This preview reveals that the final season of The flower houses It will show the origin of floristry, introducing new actors in the youth version of characters such as Virginia de la Mora (Isabel Burr), Ernesto de la Mora (Tiago Correa) and Dr. Salomón Cohen (Javier Jattin), for example.

Release date

On October 9, 2018 Netflix not only confirmed that there would be a second season of The flower house, but there would also be a third season and it would be released in 2020.

The official release date for the third season is April 23, according to confirmed the sequence of credits of the new episodes.

A date confirmed by Caro himself, who in an interview published in the magazine Hi! of October 19, 2019 explained that the third season of his series had already finished filming. “I already filmed it! I filmed it secretly in Mexico so I could come here to do this new project,” Caro explained.

“Here” is actually Madrid. And it is that the Mexican creator was in October in the Spanish capital in the middle of filming his new three-episode miniseries and set in the 1950s for Netflix, Someone has to die.

Today we start shooting in Madrid my new miniseries SOMEONE HAS TO DIE with a spectacular cast: Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez, Ernesto Alterio, Ester Exposito, Alejandro Speitzer, Mariola Fuentes, Carlos Cuevas and Isaac Hernández. @NetflixES @NetflixLAT pic.twitter.com/aZhCqkfBlP – Manolo Caro (@ManoloCaroS) October 23, 2019

plot

Netflix



There are many things that we would like to be resolved in the new episodes of this series, especially to see how they manage to get Paulina (Cecilia Suárez) out of prison and when María José (Paco León) will realize that her sister He has made her disappear the phone and Paulina needs her.

This is the official synopsis for the season: “While Paulina survives in prison, Elena remains bedridden, the grandmother takes over the house, and Diego and Julián see their relationship threatened by conservative ideas, we go into the past — forty years back— where the origins of the circle of friendship of Virginia, Ernesto, Solomon and Carmela will be revealed to us, as well as the dark secrets and crimes that persecute family members today “.

A plot that we also hoped to see resolved in season 3 of this comedy was knowing what Paulina did at her mother’s funeral. Our favorite Tafil addict character doesn’t remember him. It is referenced in some episodes at the beginning of season 2, without giving us more information. Even in the trailer for the second season of the series you can see this image of the De la Mora during the funeral of Virginia (Verónica Castro). A sequence that we never got to see during season 2. Basically we were dying to know at what point Elena (Aislinn Derbez) thought that for a funeral she had to go emo and even with her lips painted black.

Netflix



Luckily the doubt could be revealed before the premiere of season 3 and that is that on November 1, 2019 Netflix released a special episode, The flower house presents: The funeral, which explained what happened during Virginia’s funeral as well as intertwining a little more what happened at the end of season 1 and the beginning of season 2.

What happened to Elena’s bless, well, Juliego’s? Will Brunito stop playing Paulina Rubio? Will María José deign to answer the messages? They’ll find out in 2020, season 3. – The House of Flowers (@CasaFloresTV) November 18, 2019

The cast of The Flower House



This is the cast for season 3 of the series:

Cecilia Suárez (Paulina de la Mora)

Aislinn Derbez (Elena de la Mora)

Darío Yazbek (Julián de la Mora)

Arturo Ríos (Ernesto de la Mora)

Juan Pablo Medina (Diego)

Luis de la Rosa (Bruno)

Paco León (María José)

Alexa de Landa (Micaela)

At primer teaser from the third season it is possible to recognize the Mexican actress and singer Ximena Sariñana in a scene set in 1979.

Netflix



Then the sequence of credits of the third season – released on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – confirmed the figures that join the cast in special performances: María León (Purificación), Ximena Sariñana (Carmela as a young man), Isela Vega (Victoria) and Rebecca Jones (Young victory).

María León already played Purificación, María José’s somewhat possessive sister, in season 2. For the sake of Bruno’s hormones we hope that Rosita (Loreto Peralta) will also reappear. Her plot in Talent Mexico It was one of the many things to stay open at the end of the second season.

Isela Vega plays the De la Mora grandmother, in favor of the demolition of the florist because she is the owner. During the special episode of the funeral reference was made again to this character. And the final trailer Season 3 indicates that the character will be relevant in the new episodes.

And to make Paulina’s life even more complicated, we hope that Catalan, not Spanish at all, Alejo (Eduardo Rosa) will make an appearance.

