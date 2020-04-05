The Flash’s Young Barry Allen Actor Logan Williams Dies At 16

Logan Williams, who performed younger Barry Allen on The Flash died this week on the age of 16. Williams was integral to the beginning of the sequence, showing in eight episodes throughout the primary two seasons. The flashbacks to Barry’s childhood helped audiences relate to the character and offered perception into how he grew to become the superhero he was as an grownup. Williams’ final full look on the present was in 2015, although he did seem by way of archival footage in a 2016 episode as nicely. Round that point, the sequence started utilizing flashbacks to Barry’s childhood much less typically.

Information of Williams loss of life was reported by Tri-Metropolis Information, who spoke with the actor’s mom, Marlyse Williams. Williams handed away unexpectedly on April 2. The Flash star Grant Gustin, who performs grownup Barry Allen on the CW sequence, reacted to the information in a touching Instagram submit, sharing a photograph of the 2 taken whereas filming the pilot episode of The Flash. Gustin spoke extremely of Williams, saying, “I used to be so impressed by not solely Logan’s expertise however his professionalism on set.” He additionally prolonged ideas and prayers to Williams’ household and urged others to do the identical.

Along with The Flash, Williams appeared on a bunch of different TV reveals, together with fellow CW sequence Supernatural. He starred within the TV film The Colour of Rain and in addition guested for 2 episodes on ABC’s The Whispers in 2015. Most notably, he performed Miles Montgomery on the Hallmark sequence When Calls the Coronary heart, showing in a complete of 13 episodes between 2014 and 2016.

