The Flash’s 1990s Show References Create An Arrowverse Plot Hole

CW’s The Flash references the 1990s The Flash collection loads, and the homages have created an Arrowverse plot gap. The earlier Flash collection ran from 1990-1991 and is form of the grandfather of the Arrowverse. For the reason that first season, CW’s The Flash collection started bringing again John Wesley Shipp as Henry Allen, the brand new Barry Allen’s father. Because the present went on, the references grew to become extra in-depth. In consequence, it’s now unclear to viewers if the occasions of the earlier collection are canon within the Arrowverse, and if they’re, what Earth they occurred on.

John Wesley Shipp additionally performed different distinguished roles in The Flash. After Hunter Zolomon was uncovered as a fraud, he was revealed to be the true Jay Garrick from Earth-3. Within the Elseworlds crossover, he appeared as the 1990s Flash, confirming that present as a part of the multiverse. That crossover included the destruction of Earth-90, although that Barry Allen survived lengthy sufficient to sacrifice himself in Disaster on Infinite Earths as a part of creating the brand new multiverse.

Having Shipp’s model of Barry Allen from the 1990s collection creates some contradictions within the historical past of the Arrowverse, although. The occasions of The Flash (1990) taking place on Earth-90 is simple sufficient, however these occasions occurred elsewhere, too. But, season 1 of The Flash (2014) made various particular references to occasions from the 1990 collection, which means that plenty of issues in some way occurred on each Earths. This raises the query of whether or not or not they occurred within the new multiverse.

How The Flash Season 1 Referenced 1990s Flash

Having Shipp play Henry Allen was a enjoyable reference for followers of the unique present. Over the course of the season, The Flash introduced again extra actors from the sooner collection to reprise their roles as the identical characters from the 1990s present, however set, appropriately, many years of their futures. Amanda Pays’ Tina McGee is a scientist at Mercury Labs now, and Vito D’Ambrosio’s Tony Bellows has grow to be the mayor of Central Metropolis, not a police officer. The writers even bought Mark Hammill to come back again because the Trickster, with the identical backstory — apart from being caught by the police somewhat than The Flash. All of this suggests that the historical past of Earth-1 Central Metropolis is similar to the 1990s Flash collection in broad strokes, simply with no Barry Allen in 1990.

How Elseworlds Made 1990s Flash Arrowverse Canon

The Elseworlds crossover modified issues. The crossover introduced John Wesley Shipp’s Barry Allen into continuity as Earth-90. All the occasions of the 1990 Flash collection occurred on Earth-90 precisely as they did on that present, right down to reusing footage from the present as a flashback in Disaster on Infinite Earths. It is part of continuity, and likewise means that Earth-1 and Earth-90 are very carefully associated to one another, having very comparable occasions of their historical past.

How Disaster Created an Arrowverse Plot Hole

Whereas the multiverse was initially an answer to the continuity contradictions, post-Disaster there’s a plot gap. Now that the Earths have all collapsed into Earth-Prime, what occurred previously of Earth-Prime? Earth-1’s historical past appears to be what Earth-Prime’s historical past is most probably primarily based on, so perhaps that model of occasions is what’s now canonical. There aren’t alternate Earths and doppelgängers anymore, so one needs to be the right historical past.

Complicated this even additional is the latest tease that Jay Garrick is returning post-Disaster. This appears to place Jay Garrick on Earth-Prime, which means he is the John Wesley Shipp character who exists on that Earth. If there aren’t any doppelgängers on Earth-Prime and Jay Garrick is there, then who was Henry Allen? Does this imply that there have been speedsters earlier than Barry Allen? It raises plenty of questions with no clear reply, poking holes in our understanding of the Arrowverse post-Disaster. The Flash has made many references to the 1990s Flash collection, however by making the 1990s Flash a part of the multiverse, The Flash has created continuity confusion. Publish-Disaster, the Arrowverse solely will get much more complicated, leaving it unclear which elements of the story are nonetheless historical past, and who exists within the new Earth-Prime.

