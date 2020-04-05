NEWS

The Flash: The REAL Reason Joe West Was Missing For Most Of Season 5

April 5, 2020
Joe West (performed by Jesse L Martin) was absent for a lot of The Flash season 5, regardless of the character having been a central a part of the present since season 1. The Flash has at all times had considerably of an interchanging solid, with supporting characters like Jay Garrick and Nora Allen coming out and in from season to season, whereas the core six characters: Barry, Iris, Cisco, Caitlin, Joe, and Wells, have at all times been current — but, Joe was lacking for many of season 5.

The Flash season 5 noticed a drastic discount within the function of a primary solid member: Jesse L Martin’s Joe West. Joe West is Iris’s father, a cop for the Central Metropolis Police Division, and Barry’s mentor and father determine. He is aided Group Flash and supported Barry for the reason that starting, and has been woven into the material of the present, in addition to the hearts of followers.

However some followers might recall that in season 5, Joe West’s screentime declined steeply, which can appear odd contemplating how main of a personality he’s, and the way necessary he is been in previous seasons. Whereas the present defined it away (for probably the most half) with the excuse that Joe was offscreen caring for his new child little one, his decreased function was really resulting from Martin taking a depart of medical absence from filming resulting from a again harm.

Through the present’s hiatus, Martin suffered a again harm which resulted in him having to briefly depart the present after episode Four of season 5. Previous to episode 4, eagle-eyed followers might have been capable of discover that Martin was injured, resulting from the truth that nearly all of Joe’s scenes have been spent sitting down or leaning in opposition to a wall.

With a view to heal correctly, Martin left manufacturing of the The Flash, which resulted in his character being absent for eleven episodes, returning in season 5, episode 15, “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd.” When Joe returned within the present, his absence was defined by him taking a visit to Tibet together with his son, Wally West, which lined the period of time he was gone. Whereas it is somewhat far fetched that Joe would determine to go on trip in the course of the Cicada disaster, The Flash has by no means shied away from embracing somewhat silliness, so the excuse labored for many followers.

After being gone for almost all of season 5, Joe returned to The Flash, the place he is remained on the present since. Nevertheless, Joe’s temporary departure is not the one one which bought followers speaking — for a number of seasons now there, have been rumors that Cisco (Carlos Valdes) might be leaving the present; nevertheless, whereas the character might have been gone for a couple of episodes, it appears to be like like he’ll be sticking round for a minimum of some time longer.

Lauren Coates is a options author for Display Rant with a particular curiosity in Star Trek, and has been writing for Display Rant since 2019. Along with Display Rant, she has written for The Mary Sue and the official Star Trek web site, and in addition writes movie & television opinions for Culturess.
Lauren is at the moment a scholar at DePaul College, majoring in Movie & Tv and minoring in Journalism. At DePaul, she can be a contributing author for the student-run newspaper, The DePaulia. Along with writing, Lauren is obsessed with Disney World, junk meals, musical theatre. You’ll find Lauren on Twitter and Instagram underneath @laurenjcoates

