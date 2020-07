This is a general photo taken with the Motorola Edge Plus.

This cell phone has a camera with four lenses:

One 108 megapixel f / 1.8; another 16-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle 117 degrees and macro; an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3X optical zoom, and the Flight Time.

$ 1,000 at Motorola

