The first OLED Vizio TV starts at $ 1,300

Vizio’s first OLED TV will arrive this fall and it promises excellent quality.

Vizio

After years of making LCD televisions, Vizio brings its first OLED television to the United States, to compete with LG and Sony televisions that have offered OLED screens in recent years.

Vizio announced during CES 2020 that its first OLED TV offers “exceptional picture quality from any visual angle,” but it wasn’t until June 30 that it revealed its pricing and availability.

The Vizio OLED TV has an attractive design that features a 4mm-only frame or bezel and cable management that helps keep everything in order.

Likewise, the Vizio OLED TV has a proprietary processor called Vizio IQ Ultra that reproduces excellent contrast, colors and clarity.

The Vizio OLED TV will be available in two models and will be available for purchase this fall.


Features and price of Vizio’s first OLED TV

Price: OLED TV Vizio 2020

Model

Price

Size (inch)

Brightness

Color range

Processor

Variable update rate

OLED65-H1

US $ 1,999.99

65

800

98% DCI-P3

IQ Ultra

40-120Hz

OLED55-H1

US $ 1,299.99

55

800

98% DCI-P3

IQ Ultra

40-120Hz

