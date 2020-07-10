The first episode of Elmo’s talk show on HBO Max can now be seen for free

The talk show with muppets Not Too Late Show with Elmo opens in next Wednesday, May 27, but you can check it out on YouTube right now.

Accompanied by Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie and a handful of series legends Sesame Street, the 15-minute episode has the Jonas Brothers as guests. Elmo, a non-blunt host asking questions, challenges the Jonas brothers to make silly faces before asking them to sing about brushing their teeth.

He service that costs US $ 15 a month It will host a ton of original content produced by AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. On the day of its debut, May 27, other series aimed at a younger audience are also released, including a series animated by youtubers titled Craftopia and new animated short films from Looney Tunes.