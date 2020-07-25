The first Apple-powered Mac will arrive in 2021: Bloomberg

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will integrate a home-made processor for Mac as soon as next year, cementing its total distance from Intel.

According to the Bloomberg news agency, Apple is already developing up to three different processors, a project known internally as Kalamata. Apple engineers are currently working on a chip for the Mac based on the A14 processor, which would allegedly use the next Apple phone informally known as iPhone 12.

According to the report, Apple plans to launch at least one Mac with this processor sometime in 2021, but the idea is for all future Macs to use a processor made by the Cupertino firm.

The development of own processors is a successful strategy proven by Apple on the iPhone and iPad, where it achieves integration and optimization between software and hardware thanks to creating custom chips.

There are several reasons why Apple wants all its products to run on its own processor. Apple wants to stop relying on Intel processors because it has lost the development power and performance improvements it had before, Bloomberg says. In addition, Apple wants the iPhone, iPad and Mac to use the same architecture to optimize performance, improve integration and unify the app ecosystem, according to the report.

Apple is already developing the chips the hypothetical 2021 Mac would use, but it’s also working on the processor by 2022, Bloomberg says, while suggesting that Apple intends to release new processors – and new Macs – every year, the same cycle that follows. the iPhone and its processors.

Apple no dio comentarios a Bloomberg.

Ultimately, Apple’s plan is to eliminate all dependency on other brands. The company has spoken with component suppliers and has announced the end of the collaboration because it will develop the components internally. The technological titan bought its mobile modem division from Intel in the interest of creating your own 5G modem. Manufacturers on Android, by contrast, rely on Qualcomm modems. It is rumored that Apple, for the iPhone 12, will use a Qualcomm modem, but as early as 2022, the modem would be made by Apple.

