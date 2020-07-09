The first African-American and lesbian Batwoman arrives

“God Friended Me” co-star Javicia Leslie was cast as the new Batwoman, replacing Ruby Rose, who stepped out of the role after the end of the series’ first season.

Leslie will play a character named Ryan Wilder, who will step into Batwoman’s shoes after Rose’s Kate Kane disappears from Gotham (Gotham City), becoming the first black actress to portray Batwoman in a television or film production. of real action. Kimberly Brooks voiced the character in a 2003 DC animated film, “Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman.”

Based on the character’s description, Ryan is nice, messy, a bit silly and untamed, and the complete opposite of Kate. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug dealer, sidestepping the Gotham City Police Department and masking her pain with bad habits.

Today, Ryan lives in his truck with a plant. She is a girl who would steal milk for a stray cat and could also kill with her bare hands. She is highly skilled and undisciplined. A declared, athletic and raw lesbian.

“I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show that has been a pioneer for the LGBTQ + community,” said Leslie on a declaration.

Last May, Australian actress Ruby Rose announced that she would not be in the second installment of the production, despite the success of the first season. “It was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the utmost respect for the cast, the crew, and all the people involved in this series in Vancouver and Los Angeles (where the production is taking place),” Rose said.

The second season of The CW Network series (“Riverdale,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”) is expected to launch in January 2021. “Batwoman” is the first primetime television comic book drama to features a lesbian superheroine at the helm.