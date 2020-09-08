The Find app in iOS 14 will have new location alerts

César Salza / CNET



The Find iOS app will soon have useful new features with the arrival of iOS 14 in the next few months.

The source code for iOS 14, a version that would be announced later this year, mentions the function of sending and receiving alerts when a person does not arrive on time and the possibility of finding lost objects with the use of augmented reality within the application.

9to5Mac, a usually reliable site, reveals these two functions that would come to the Find app, formerly known as Search, or in English Find My. The app is currently only for searching for devices paired with the same Apple ID and authorized friends or family.

The report mentions that Find could receive and send alerts when a person does not arrive at a location such as work or school. Currently Find only allows you to send or receive alerts when an authorized person arrives or leaves a place. In iOS 14, users will be able to receive these alerts when this happens at a predetermined time, for example if they leave work or school earlier than expected.

Augmented reality in the Find app is another novelty that comes in iOS 14. The 9to5Mac site says that users will be able to visually locate products with the same Apple ID. The report mentions that the code mentions the possibility of using the augmented reality function with the supposed glasses of that technology.

Apple does not comment on the reports.

