The final season of Dark already has a trailer and release date

James Ashley
dark-110-unit-01586r-copy

One of the first scenes of season 3 of ‘Dark’ [2020]

Netflix

The end is near for the intricate and popular German Netflix series, Dark, whose third and last season premieres on June 27, 2020, as revealed by a trailer broadcast on Tuesday, May 26, on the platform of streaming.

The second season concluded with the arrival of the Apocalypse and the characters of different times trying to return to the past to avoid the destruction of the world. Where did Jonas (Louis Hofmann) go with the interdimensional traveler identical to Martha (Lisa Vicari)? Anyway, will the final episodes solve all the riddles of the science fiction series?

Season 3 of Dark premieres on June 27, 2020 on Netflix.

