The final episodes of Cable Girls already have a release date

Netflix



Netflix announced that the final five episodes of The Cable Girls premiere on July 3, 2020. The first Spanish series broadcast on the platform of streaming It launched its fifth and final season in February 2020 but postponed the release of the final chapters to increase tension.

According to the Netflix synopsis, in this last part “we return to the story seven months later, in a turbulent Spain. Lidia suffers revenge for Doña Carmen in a Re-education Center, while Francisco and her friends desperately search for her. Under the motto ‘No It is for us, it is for all ‘, tells a story of friendship and commitment between women that has conquered the viewer. “

The cast of the series, in its final episodes, includes Blanca Suárez (Lidia), Nadia de Santiago (Marga), Ana Polvorosa (Óscar), Ana Fernández (Carlota), Denisse Peña (Sofía), Concha Velasco (Doña Carmen) , Yon González (Francisco) and Nico Romero (Pablo).