The Father Full Movie Download Leaked by Torrent 1377x.to Tamilrockers

Daily, many movies releases on theatres as well as OTT platforms. Let’s discuss the amazing movie that was released recently named The Father.

The Father is a drama movie. If we talk about the plot, then it includes the story of a man who struggles in his life a lot.

The movie has won many awards and was nominated for many also. It has won the British Independent Film Award, Boston Society of Film Critics Award, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival, Florida Film Critics Circle Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award, Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Zurich Film Festival, San Diego Film Critics Society Award, AARP Movies for Grownups Award, Goya Awards – Spain, Satellite Award, and AACTA International Award.

The Father Full Movie Download

Most of the above-listed Awards were received by the lead actor of the movie The Father, Anthony Hopkins.

The Father has officially selected for various film festivals such as Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Zurich Film Festival, Hamptons International Film Festival, and Dinard British Film Festival.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The Father was directed by Florian Zeller, and it was produced by David Parfitt, Jean Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne, Christophe Spadone, and Simon Friend. Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton did the screenplay of the movie The Father.

The movie was based on Le Pere by Florian Zeller. It was released on 27th January 2020 in Sundance. It will be released on 7th April 2021 in France and 11th June 2021 in the United Kingdom. The budget of the movie The Father was around 20 Million USD or less than that, and it has only earned 957566 USD.

The Father was completed under F Comme Film, Trademark Films, [email protected], and AG Studios. Lionsgate distributed it in the United Kingdom and Sony Pictures Classics distributed in the United States. We have added the trailer of The Father below.

If we see the cast of The Father, it includes Anthony Hopkins as Anthony, Olivia Colman as Anne, Rufus Sewell as Paul, Imogen Poots as Laura, Mark Gatiss as Bill, and Olivia Williams as Catherine.

Ben Smithard and Yorgos Lamprinos did the cinematography and editing of The Father, respectively. The film The Father was officially announced in May 2019. The running time of The Father is 97 minutes.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news. Stay tuned for the next update.