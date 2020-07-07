The family of ‘El Loco’ Valdés is divided for his health

No tumor returned to Manuel “El Loco” Valdés, as his grandson Iván Valdés said.

The comedian is stable and cared for 24 hours by two nurses, confirmed his son, Marcos Valdés.

“We are going to have ‘Loco’ for a while. My dad is at home, my brothers Manuel and Michelle have just bought him a reposet for Father’s Day. He is very restless, he is thin, weak and delicate, yes, he is normal. Let’s understand that my dad has had brutal illnesses and he is not young, he is going to be 90 years old, sometimes he is in a good mood, sometimes not, but as much as sentencing someone who is away from my dad, he is not worth it, “Marcos criticized, in interview.

The ‘Crazy’ Valdés (Reform)

In the past two years, “El Loco”, 89, has suffered from skin cancer, brain cancer, had water in his lungs and received a skin implant.

“The only thing the doctors saw was that there was a little spot that they wanted to check what it was, but so far everything is fine,” Marcos said.

The ‘Crazy’ Valdés (Reform)

Iván, for his part, considered that his statements were out of context, and stated that his grandfather does have a controlled tumor.

“The greatest evidence we have that nothing serious has returned to him is that he continues to have mobility, he has no paralysis of anything,” he said.