The Family Man Season 3, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

We all know that The Family Man series broke many records, and fans expect more and more seasons of this series. Especially fans praise the acting of a well-known actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose every role is very different, and every time he wins the heart of many. The Family Man was created by the same director who directed the Farzi series, Raj and DK. Also, both seasons of The Family Man series release on the same streaming platform, only on Amazon Prime Videos. The entire story of The Family Man is based on a secret intelligence officer who works for the National Investigation Agency and simultaneously manages his personal and professional life.

If we talk about the IMDB Rating of one of the best Indian series, The Family Man, is 8.7 out of 10.

Now, after releasing Family Man season 2, the makers have also announced that they were already starting a project on The Family Man Season 3, and it will be soon ready to release by the end of 2023.

Other than this, The Family Man receives eleven Filmfare OTT Awards, plus five Asian Academy Awards and two awards for the Indian Film Festival.

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Members:

The primary reason behind the continuous success of the series is that each season ends with the beginning of the next chapter. So, on that basis, the forthcoming season of the Family Man, The Family Man Season 3, is undoubtedly connected with seasons 1 and 2.

Also, another reason behind the success of The Family Man series was its casting member and their outstanding performance in each season. So, fans are eagerly waiting to know the Season 3s casting members, which are as follows:

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari (Plays the role of a Lead Character)

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya

Sharib Hashmi as Jayavant Kashinath Talpade (JK)

Sunny Hinduja as Millind Hinduja

Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari (Wife of Srikant Tiwari)

Shahab Ali as Sajid Ghani

Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari (Daughter of Srikant Tiwari)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Rajalakshmi Sekharan urf Raji

Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari (Son of Srikant Tiwari)

Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman

A few star cast will return to the show, including Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman, appearing in the series’ first season, and Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni. But, yet we still need confirmation regarding the same.

Also, the list mentioned above of casting members is only a prediction until the official announcement regarding the cast member arrives.

The Family Man Seasons Overview:

Before moving ahead with The Family Man season 3, here we have presented a brief overview of both seasons of The Family Man series. So, fans can connect with the third season of The Family Man series easily without wasting time recapturing the earlier seasons’ scenes.

First, The Family Man season 1 was released on 20th September 2019, with ten episodes in it. The Family Man series starts with Srikant Tiwari, a well-experienced Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell officer, with his best friend JK Talpade in one of the National Investigation Agency. Srikant Tiwari’s professional life is even hidden from his family. His family man believes that Srikant is an ordinary person with 9 to 5 jobs.

In the first season, we see Srikant and his team member searching for a terrorist plan to make a terrorist attack. On the other side, viewers have also seen that Srikant faces many ups and downs in his personal life. In a nutshell, fans have noticed that Srikant hardly adjusts his personal and professional life. Also, they are busy finding evidence against the terrorist to prevent the attack.

Then, at the end of The Family Man 2, we see a mysterious personality who is living in Kolkata and secretly keeping his eye on a Chinese mission, “Guan Yu,” and the show also gives a hint that the upcoming season may shoot on the northeast side of the region.

The Family Man Season 3 Expected Storyline:

As per our previous discussion, we have seen that the ending scene of The Family Man season 2 is full of mystery. Also, we have seen a hidden person constantly set a watch on every intelligence mission.

Also, the end has given a hint regarding the upcoming season 3. We have seen a mysterious personality who constantly makes eyes on intelligence activities.

Also, believed that the entire The Family Man, Season 3, might be based on the pandemic, and China is searching for a chance to attack India.

Thus, fans are super excited for The Family Man Season 3 and eagerly waiting to see the face of that mysterious person watching every intelligence activity.

The Family Man Season 2 Episodes:

The Family Man season 2 was released on 4th June 2021; it consists of 9 episodes in it. Every single episode comes up with more suspense and ends in a super mysterious way.

Also, the time duration of the entire The Family Man Season 2 lies between 35 to 60 minutes. Now, here we will impart you the title list of each Family Man season 2 episode, through which you can guess the actual story behind the single episodes, including;

Episode 1 = “Excile”

Episode 2 = “Weapon”

Episode 3 = “Angel of Death”

Episode 4 = “Eagle”

Episode 5 = “Homecoming”

Episode 6 = “Martyrs”

Episode 7 = “Collateral Damage”

Episode 8 = “Vendetta”

Episode 9 = “The Final Act”

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date:

According to the official announcement, they have shared that the series was released on 28th April 2023; also, Amazon Prime Video already dropped the title poster of The Family Man Season 3 and wrote a caption, “TheFamilyManOnPrime S3.”

But, yet the fans need clarification on the release date of The Family Man, Season 3 because there is another series by Manoj Bajpayee, which will also be released on the same platform, and the series’ name is Gulmohar.

So fans have to wait until the announcement of the finale released date of the series, The Family Man Season 3.

Where to Watch The Family Man Season 3?

Like the other two seasons of The Family Man, the third season of the same series will also be released on the same OTT platform, which is only on Amazon Prime Videos.

FAQs:

Is Family Man Series based on True Story?

Not actually, but the director reveals that the scenes of The Family Man series are from real-life inspiration.

Is the Family Man hit or flop?

Without a Doubt, The Family Man series is one of the best and most-watched series on Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man Season 3 Trailer:

We don’t have any information regarding the Trailer release date of The Family Man Season 3, but we believe that The Family Man Season 3 will release by the end of 2023.

But, till that moment, you can watch the trailer for the earlier season, that is, The Family Man, Season 2, which links above.

Final Words:

“The Family Man” is one of the top-rated series on Amazon Prime Video. Also, the series get much popularity mainly for its storyline, especially because fans praise the acting of every single character in The Family Man series. After releasing the two seasons of The Family Man, the makers have also announced that they are recently working on The Family Man’s upcoming season 3, which will release on the same platform. But the thing is, recently, we dont have any confirmed news.

So, stay tuned to our website to get all the latest information regarding any upcoming season or series.