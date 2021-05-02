The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

The most popular series of Amazon Prime Video, The Family Man, was renewed for the second season by Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man is an action and thriller series. Let’s get all the details about The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2: The Latest News

It is confirmed that Samantha Akkineni will play the main role in the series The Family Man Season 2. She will appear as Raji in Season 2.

It is the most viewed web series on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The story of The Family Man Season 1 will be continued in The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 1 left with a cliffhanger. All the suspense of The Family Man Season 1 will be revealed in Season 2.

Raj and D. K. created the series The Family Man. Sumit Arora and Sumit Kumar wrote the dialogues of the series The Family Man. The series The Family Man was written by Raj & D. K. and Suman Kumar.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K. produced the series The Family Man. Cameron Eric Bryson did the cinematography of the series The Family Man. Sumeet Kotia edited the series The Family Man. Amazon Prime Video distributed it. Let’s talk about the release date of The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of The Family Man Season 2 is not confirmed yet, but it is confirmed that The Family Man Season 2 will be released in May 2021.

The Family Man Season 1 was released on 20th September 2019. The release date of The Family Man Season 2 got delayed many times.

The Family Man Season 2 was about to release on 12th February 2021, but it was postponed, and now, it will be released in May 2021.

Let’s see the cast of The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast:

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari Rohit Sukhwani as Shael Kumar Priyamani Iyer as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade Samantha Akkineni as Raji Gul Panag as Saloni Asif Basra Azhagam Perumal Seema Biswas Mime Gopi Devadarshini

Let’s talk about the trailer of The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer:

Find the official teaser of the series The Family Man Season 2 below. The trailer of Season 2 is not launched yet.

