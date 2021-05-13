The Family Man Season 2 Premiere Date Update Watch Download: The second season of The Family Man was scheduled to be released on February 12, but the release of the series was postponed immediately after the controversy surrounding Tandava. Then there was the news that the second season may come in May.

Its fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man. Fans continue to keep a close watch on the updates regarding the release date of the series.

At the same time, fans on Amazon Prime’s social media accounts have also been constantly questioning when the second season will come. However, there was news recently that The Family Man season 2 could be streamed next month.

The date has not been officially announced yet, but the stirring has started on Amazon Prime’s social media accounts. On Thursday, Prime posted some pictures of The Family Man, which featured some of the lead characters along with Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. Many social media users wanted to know the release date of the series on these pictures.

Users’ inquiries were answered through an Amazon Help account, stating that Season 2 would premiere in the summer.

At the same time, Let’s OTT has claimed on Twitter that the second season of The Family Man may come on June 11. It stated that dubbing work in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English languages ​​has been completed and season 2 will be released simultaneously in all languages.

On the other hand, actor Sunny Hinduja, who played Manoj Bajpayee’s team officer in the first season, hinted in a conversation with Jagran.com that official information about the second season may come soon. However, he did not specify any time frame.

In this spy thriller series, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikanth Tiwari, a senior analyst at the intelligence agency TASC. Sharib Hashmi plays his assistant. Samantha Akkineni will also be seen as a special character in the second season.