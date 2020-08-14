The Face ID of the future will be able to map the veins in your face

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple wants to create a map of the veins in your face and thus improve Face ID facial recognition.

A patent granted to Apple the week of July 20 reveals Apple’s plans to use facial veins as a method of facial recognition for cases of difficult recognition. One of these complicated cases is when wearing masks or in the case of identical twins.

Apple would obtain the map of the veins in the face with different techniques that can analyze under the skin, such as infrared sensors similar to those already present in the iPhone X and more recent models, but now focused on analyzing the veins.

Facial recognition on some iPhone and iPad models works by creating a relief map (3D) of users’ faces, focusing on the eyes and nose. However, in people with twins, the brother can unlock the cell phone due to the facial similarity.

Vein maps can help solve twins or cases when part of the face is covered. Apple suggests that in facial recognition it would analyze a part of the veins in the face as a new authorization measure.

With the improvement suggested by this patent, it appears that Face ID is not going away anytime soon. According to rumors, Face ID and Touch ID could coexist in the same device. Face ID could also go built into the screen, according to other patents.

Apple does not comment on rumors and patents.

