The evolution of robots: From science fiction to our home [fotos]

From Karel Capek’s play RUR in 1920 to the book I, Robot by Isaac Asimov from 1950 (and Will Smith’s 2004 film inspired by the book) and beyond, robots are deeply rooted in science fiction. But towards the latter part of the 20th century, robots went from fiction to reality, moving out of laboratories and into industry and into homes. Here we take a look at the evolution of robots in recent decades.

Stanford Research Institute’s Shakey robot, which featured cameras and touch sensors, was an advanced proposition for its time of computer vision and language processing.

Read the article