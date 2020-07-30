The Emmys confirm that their 2020 gala will be virtual due to the coronavirus

The Emmy confirmed on Wednesday that, as expected, their 2020 gala will be virtual due to the coronavirus crisis.

Variety magazine published today a letter that the top television awards have sent to their nominees, in which the Emmys certified that the ceremony on September 20 will be held remotely.

“As you probably already guessed, we are not going to ask you to come to the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles (where the Emmys have been held in recent years). This year, it will also be the biggest night in the television industry, but it will be us who will come to you ”, says the letter, which has the signature of the producers of the gala and the presenter Jimmy Kimmel.

The leaders of the ceremony stressed that they do not ignore the difficult moment that everyone is experiencing with the pandemic, but they also stressed that they will try to ensure that the evening “is full of humanity and affection” and that “it celebrates the power of television to unite us to all”.

On the other hand, the signatories of the letter explained to the nominees that they will be contacted in the coming days to decide how to take pictures for this virtual gala.

Candidates can be accompanied by whoever they want, they will be recorded at their home or the place they prefer, and they will also have greater freedom when it comes to dressing compared to a traditional red carpet gala.

“If you want to wear formal wear, we’d love that, but still if you’re in the UK and it’s three in the morning, you might want to wear designer pajamas and have us record you from bed,” they said.

“We want to work with you to style your moment, but we want you to guide us in what makes you feel comfortable: where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear …”, they listed.

THE LOOKS AT THE EMMY

The entire entertainment industry in the United States will be very aware of how this virtual Emmy gala is held and how its managers are coping with the complex circumstances of the pandemic, as it is the first major award ceremony that has had to adapt to the social distancing measures.

The Hollywood awards season, which typically runs from January to early March, has already been hit by the coronavirus crisis and will have to be later than normal in 2021.

Thus, the Golden Globes, which kick off, will be held on February 28; and the Oscars, which mark the final fireworks, will take place on April 25.

Confirmation that the 72nd Emmys will be virtual comes a day after the nominations were unveiled, which led the limited series “Watchmen” with 26 nominations.

“The Crown”, “Ozark”, “Stranger Things”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Succession”, “Better Call Saul”, “Killing Eve” y “The Mandalorian” se disputarán el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática.

En el apartado de mejor serie de comedia se enfrentarán “Dead To Me”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “The Good Place”, “Insecure”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Schitt’s Creek” y “What We Do In The Shadows”.

And “Watchmen” will be the rival to beat for the award for the best limited series, where “Unorthodox”, “Unbelievable”, “Mrs. America ”and“ Little Fires Everywhere ”.