The emeritus king Juan Carlos I announces that he is leaving Spain and memes are jewels

Emeritus King Juan Carlos I announced on Monday, August 3, that he will stop living in Spain and the news has become one of the most talked about on social networks.

In a letter addressed to his son King Felipe VI, Juan Carlos explained the reasons for his “transfer” and the Royal House made the communication public on Monday.

“Your Majesty, dear Felipe, with the same eagerness to serve Spain that inspired my reign and in view of the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating (…) I inform you of my thoughtful decision to move outside of Spain “, says part of the letter.

According to the news agency AFP, the announcement of the 82-year-old king emeritus comes at the time that “justice, both in Switzerland and in Spain, is investigating the origin of US $ 100 million that Juan Carlos would have secretly received from Saudi Arabia on an account in Switzerland in 2008 “.

The statement concludes as follows: “The king wishes to highlight the historical importance that his father’s reign represents, as a legacy and political and institutional work of service to Spain and democracy; and at the same time he wants to reaffirm the principles and values ​​on which it stands. it is established within the framework of our Constitution and the rest of the legal system “.

Juan Carlos was King of Spain between November 22, 1975 and June 19, 2014. He abdicated in favor of his son Felipe. He is king emeritus because his title is for life.

On Twitter, Juan Carlos is the first global trend and has generated dozens of reactions and memes:

