UPDATED: One other discuss present, whose manufacturing had been shut down over the continuing coronavirus pandemic, is returning to tv. The Ellen DeGeneres Present shall be again on Monday, April 6, with remotely produced new episodes filmed at DeGeneres’ dwelling amid the well being disaster.

Additionally beginning Monday, April 6, fellow nationally syndicated daytime talker, The Wendy Williams Present, will return to tv with new segments taped from her dwelling in New York Metropolis. The brand new content material shall be included in episodes taped earlier than the present stopped manufacturing on March 12th, as a result of rising issues across the coronavirus.

Moreover, Rachael Ray will broadcast two all-new episodes subsequent week, shot from Rayl’s dwelling kitchen in upstate New York

“Since going into quarantine two weeks in the past, I’ve been doing my present at dwelling daily. However just for Portia. Beginning Monday, you’ll have the ability to see it too, and I can’t wait,” mentioned DeGeneres.

After manufacturing on all late-night and most daytime exhibits was suspended three weeks in the past as a part of the efforts to curb the unfold of the coronavirus, most exhibits first took to digital platforms for every day updates earlier than returning to TV full-time with do-it-yourself variations of their applications.

DeGeneres had been doing Ellen’s Residence Quarantine sequence on her YouTube channel, by which she calls movie star pals on the cellphone and chats with them. (You may watch one of many webisodes under).

The at-home TV version of the discuss present will function friends becoming a member of DeGeneres through video chat. Subsequent week’s lineup of friends consists of interviews with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend, in addition to checks-ins with Drew and Brittany Brees, and David Spade.

The Ellen DeGeneres Present’s resident dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Government Producer Andy Lassner may also be making cameo appearances.

Debmar-Mercury



The brand new Wendy Williams Present segments will function Williams’ signature tackle popular culture tales, ‘Scorching Matters,’ and different present staples like ‘Ask Wendy’ and movie star interviews.

“I might not be in my purple chair, and it might not look the identical however I’m very excited to get again to my Wendy Watchers … there’s a lot uncertainty in all of our worlds proper now and we’d like one another!,” Williams mentioned.

Ray, joined by her husband, John Cusimano, will tape her present in her personal kitchen. The hourlong new episodes, which is able to air Monday, April 6, and Friday, April 10, will function new recipes made with pantry staples, and options for cooking dilemmas.

“This can be a bizarre time, proper? I can’t say there’s a silver lining; that’s only a wild exaggeration,” Ray mentioned on Monday’s present. “However there are discovered moments daily, and that is our discovered second, for myself, John, and [our dog] Isaboo, that we get to share our dwelling and a while with our viewers.”