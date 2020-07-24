The East Los Angeles Film Festival comes to your screen today

It is useless to talk about the interests of the community without understanding the interests of the people, said the English philosopher Jeremy Bentham. And what better way to understand these concerns than through cinema: a tool that has been a powerful catalyst of ideas and points of reflection since the 20th century.

With this in mind, the 13th East Los Angeles Film Festival hits your screen today, an initiative created to inspire solutions to conflicts that have long plagued the East LA community.

The virtual experience, produced by TELASOFA (The East LA Society of Film and Arts) and presented by the Los Angeles Times in Spanish, it will show a series of interviews and more than 20 short films made by children and youth from East LA in conjunction with long-standing Hollywood filmmakers. You can tune into the broadcast this Friday starting at 5 PM (PST) on the Facebook Live of the Los Angeles Times in Spanish.

Here is a brief synopsis of the most outstanding shorts:

Loneliness of the Fires

Daniel Eduvijes Carrera, 15 min.

After losing a child in the Rio Grande Stream, a migrant family is caught in a state of mourning that unleashes unexpected mystical powers. This supernatural drama pays tribute to the precious bond of family and the countless lost migrants along the border between Mexico and the United States.

Marisol

Juan Escobedo, 17 min.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Juan Escobedo, “Marisol” is inspired by the true story of a girl who uses her imagination to escape the trauma generated by the physical and emotional abuse of her home.

Lydia Chlamydia

Juan Escobedo, 5 min.

The risky adventures of Chico meets Chica lead the protagonists of this short to confront Lydia Chlamydia, who has an honest conversation with them about the taboo word: SEX. Sexually transmitted diseases are not fun, but this episode is.

The Quiet

Radheya Jegatheva, 10 min.

When an astronaut reflects on the stillness and silence of outer space, he meets a surprising personal revelation.

Parallel

David Mohmoudieh, 14 min.

Two high school students face inappropriate behavior from their own teachers. How to react to such a situation?

There will also be a Q&A with special guests, such as Alejandro Patiño (Gentefied) and Carlos Carrasco (Blood In, Blood Out).

For updates on the festival, and to view the program, visit the website telasofa.org, or social networks, @EastLAFilmFestival.