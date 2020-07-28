The documentary ‘La Morena’ highlights activism in the work of a Chicano muralist

Activism through art is revealed by the short film “La Morena”, made by filmmaker Pita Juárez and which portrays the work of a Chicano muralist who focuses her art on issues of social justice, such as the separation of migrant minors from their families and the dreams of thousands of undocumented youth.

“My murals help raise awareness of specific problems of injustice. But most of the time they try to censor me. So I learned to paint decorative pieces of culture with messages of justice that inform our communities, “Lucinda Yrene, known as” La Morena, “told Efe.

Now, the work of the plastic artist is taken to a documentary short film that premieres on August 2 on the Vimeo on Demand digital platform, and is inspired by the “Humanity over Hate” mural, which It captures the image of a boy in front of the wall on the border where an open door can be seen and, among flowers, butterflies and hummingbirds, a girl observing the scene.

Last summer, Yrene began work on the large-scale (3.65-meter-high) mural near the Arizona Capitol as part of a series of works that marked the 10th anniversary of the controversial racial profiling law SB1070.

“The short film documents my project called Colors of La Comunidad. We begin by painting this mural that requires a change and seeks to end the family separation. The documentary highlights art and activism and shows the community uniting and solidarity for what we believe is correct, “he said.

La Morena is an artist from Arizona who claims her roots and activism through her works; Her murals focus on the power of community, family, and healing. She explains that through her pain and love she can transmit her inspiration through art.

“I returned to paint in 2011, but before I was isolated from the world trying to survive the domestic violence in which I was involved for twelve years, inflicted by the father of my children,” she recalled.

She mentioned that once she managed to get out of the abusive relationship she was diagnosed with depression. It was when the therapist suggested two types of treatments: one was to take medication and the second was to resume art to try to heal.

“In 2015 I participated in my first project with Just Seeds Art Collective, the Colibrí and Netroots Human Rights Organization. We painted a mural on immigration but we were censored for being a political issue. This was the first time I experienced this, but I finally got another wall and we were able to finish it. This project inspired me to paint murals and organize other projects, ”said the artist.

ART WITH ACTIVISM

The filmmaker Juárez decided to make the short film, which lasted more than three minutes, because she was inspired by Yrene’s plastic work and story about “how to make art with activism, touch on political issues such as the separation of migrant children.”

“I liked his work from many perspectives; In addition, her story as a single mother and survivor of domestic violence teaches us how art offers peace and healing, and at the same time is a voice of protest, “he added.

Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the short category documentary could not be shown at the multiple festivals where it was selected, including the Indie Film Fest, so it is presented internationally on August 2 through a digital platform.

In addition, added Juárez, the documentary has the support of the pro-immigrant organization Poder in Action, which aims to dismantle the systems of oppression and support migrant communities.

Meanwhile, Yrene’s goal is to continue playing topics that raise awareness, educate the community and “offer a different perspective to viewers everywhere,” said the artist herself, whose work has been exhibited mainly in Arizona, but also in the cities of Los Angeles, Detroit and New York.