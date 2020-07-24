The DJI Mavic Air 2 is again filtered – with everything and price

Joshua Goldman/CNET



DJI will announce very soon the second generation of the Mavic Air drone, and more details about its price and possible features have been leaked this week.

The trustworthy site DroneDJ released a series of images on April 22 that DJI is supposed to use to promote the new drone, revealing that the new device will hit the market for $ 799, the same price the Mavic Air arrived in early 2018.

DroneDJI revealed other details of the new drone, including the ability to record 4K video thanks to a powered 48-megapixel camera and the ability to fly up to 34 minutes on a single charge. The past version could record 4K but the camera was limited to 12 megapixels; the battery offered 21 minutes of flight.

DroneDJI suggests that the price for the Mavic Air 2 would be cheaper, but the Mavic Air had the same launch price. The site does not specify if the price of US $ 799 is for a combo, which in that case would be cheaper. Mavic Air combos were available for around $ 999.

The source site says that the reason for a price of $ 799 for the Mavic Air 2 drone is that the drone is very well equipped and although it could take away sales to the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom for their similarity in functions, it is possible that DJI already You are working on the next generations of these last two and therefore do not fear cannibalization among the family.

DJI would announce the Mavic Air 2 this April.

