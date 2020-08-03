The disappointments that the Huawei P40 left us

Huawei



The Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus They have cutting-edge specifications, beautiful design and new functions that make them compete side by side with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, However, not everything is rosy. Next, we are going to tell you how these phones disappointed us.

Here you can see the Galaxy S20 disappointments and of the iPhone 11Because at CNET en Español we put everyone under the same magnifying glass.



Playing:

Watch this:

Disappointments of the Huawei P40

5:13



Camera design

In position number five we have the design of the cameras. Because we already complain about the Galaxy S20 Ultra, whose rear camera protrudes too much, but now all Huawei phones have a camera that takes up a lot of space in the rear and stands out the same.

To this we must add that the front module of the camera is huge, and some of us are even thinking that last year’s eyebrow did not look so bad.

Insufficient battery

The Huawei P40 arrived with OLED screens. The smallest is 6.1 inches and the other two models are 6.58 inches. However, its battery lags behind the competition, especially in the two more expensive models, which have a panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus are the ones that represent the biggest disappointment, since they barely have 4,200mAh of battery, while their rivals Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra have more capacity: 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh respectively.

This is the Huawei P40 Pro Plus from every angle [fotos] To see photos

Lower processing

In the third position we have the processor, since they basically use the same as the Huawei Mate 30, the Kirin 990 5G, which in our previous graphics performance tests was already below rivals that incorporated a Snapdragon 855, 855+ processor and even the 865.

In addition, its 8GB RAM is less than the 12GB that the Galaxy S20 offers. Basically it’s the same as some of last year’s Galaxy S10. And watch out, because although Huawei did not announce it with hype and cymbal, the Huawei P40 comes with an option of 6GB of RAM.

This is what the Huawei P40 Pro looks like [fotos] To see photos

Price

In position number two we have its monumental price. Premium brand phones are increasingly expensive, but companies like Xiaomi, ZTE and Oppo are offering phones with very good specifications for a more reasonable price.

Of these, the Huawei P40 is the cheapest for about 799 euros, but it does not include the great camera news of its older brothers. It is barely splash resistant and has no 3D sensor for facial recognition.

I do not know how much you are willing to spend, but I bet to review again the Galaxy S10 o go Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which are more affordable than the 999 euros of the most basic Huawei P40 Pro and the 1,399 euros of the P40 Pro Plus.

Sin Google Play Store

And in the number one position we have the icing on the cake, and that the impossibility of having directly, and without having to open the door to viruses, the most important applications of the Google Play Store.

Huawei remains vetoed by the United States, and although the company now offers App Search to search for applications in third-party stores, this mechanism is not direct and could be insecure. In fact, the company itself says the apps are provided by third parties so it is not responsible.

If at least Huawei had decided to lower the price a little to compensate for this lack, surely this would not be so disappointing.

To make this top 5 we have taken into consideration the small details that would most affect users if they buy these Huawei phones. We know that these phones have very good cameras, good wireless charging and an enviable design, but it is my duty to tell you the ugly side, so that you can make the best purchase decision.