The design of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is revealed in a new leak

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



He Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is several months away from being officially presented, but it is not necessary to wait to know aspects of its design.

The reliable filter Roland Quandt published on Twitter a series of images of the alleged molds that reveal the design of at least one variant of the Galaxy Note 20, a cell phone that will replace the Note 10 from last year and who will inherit some aspects of the series Galaxy S20.

Here’s a fun one. This is a mold for an inlay for the official Samsung Galaxy Note 11 (Plus) LED View Cover. (Ignore the markings and the aspect ratio could be a little off, too). pic.twitter.com/kAZEFmTXhB — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 31, 2020

The first thing that jumps out is the huge rear cut that would be for the camera on that same side. Samsung will place in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, almost without hesitation, the same camera or at least the same arrangement that has on the back the Galaxy S20 UltraBecause the S20 Ultra and 20 Ultra will be practically identical except for a few things, including the S Pen, a hallmark of the Note family.

Another notable change is the location of the physical buttons, as SamMobile has well discovered. Now in the Note 20 and paying attention to the leak, the buttons will be located on the right side, unlike the Note 10 that had these buttons on the opposite side.

It’s too early to see more detailed leaks, but more evidence is slowly starting to emerge about Samsung’s upcoming products. The South Korean manufacturer does not give details on its future plans, but the Note 20 is expected to be announced between August and September.

Galaxy Buds Plus look almost the same as before, but have improvements [fotos] To see photos