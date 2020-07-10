The design of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus is filtered in renders

OneLeaks/Pigtou



The Galaxy Note 20 Plus could arrive until August, but some computer images (renders) have given us an idea of ​​what the design of this Samsung phone will be like.

The known leaker OnLeaks shared on May 24 on the website of a case maker called Pigtou some renders that supposedly correspond to the future Galaxy Note 20 Plus. According to the filter, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus would have a 6.9-inch screen and dimensions of 165 x 77.2 x 7.6 mm, almost the same as the dimensions it would have. the Galaxy Note 20, according to rumors.

The leaked images also show us that the cell phone could have a rectangular module to include its rear cameras similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Another detail that the renders offer is that Samsung would have changed the position of the power and volume buttons, moving them to the right side instead of keeping them on the left side as in the Galaxy Note 10, something that has also been rumored previously of the Note 20. .

It seems that it could also change its position compared to previous models in the S-Pen, the characteristic stylus of the cell phone that now seems to be on the lower left instead of on the right.

It is said that the cell phone will have cameras similar to those of the S20 and S20 Plus and that will present at an online event which will take place in August, although for the moment Samsung has not commented on this phone.

CNET en Español sent Samsung a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

