The death of actress Naya Rivera is confirmed after falling to Lake Los Angeles

Ventura County Police (California) confirmed the death of actress Naya Rivera on Monday after identifying her body in the lake where she disappeared last Wednesday when she went sailing with her son.

A spokesman for the authorities confirmed at a press conference that the body found this morning corresponds to the actress “according to the location where it was found, the physical characteristics, clothing and physical condition.”

Apparently, the body was near the surface, without a life jacket, and indications of a criminal act are ruled out, so the main hypothesis continues to be an unfortunate accident.

The body was found around 9:10 a.m. floating in the northeast part of the lake, Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said earlier that day.

“That particular area, when it was recorded by divers, was literally crawling hands and knees at the bottom of the lake tied by ropes to get out because visibility is so poor,” Buschow said. “That gives you a kind of idea of ​​what the conditions were like.”

The body was probably submerged for days before surfacing on Monday, he said.

Ventura County Coast Guard Teams. They were looking for the actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared in Piru Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Divers, helicopters, drones, and body sniffer dogs have been searching for Rivera for days. The actress, who became famous for her role in “Glee,” was reported missing on Wednesday after her 4-year-old son was found asleep in a rented boat on Lake Ventura County, alone.

Authorities later learned that Rivera and her son were swimming together in the lake and that he was able to return to the boat, but she did not.

A source familiar with the search said a photo Rivera sent from the lake to a relative of his son in front of a cove before it disappeared allowed divers to work on a grid near the site.

Ventura County medical examiners will determine the cause of death.

This was the sixth day of searching for Rivera, of Puerto Rican origin and popular for appearing in the television series. Glee.

